KANSAS

3 Reasons Why Kansas' 34-Point Loss to BYU Isn't the End of the World

The Jayhawks dropped its second game in Utah on Tuesday in a devastating blowout, but the season isn't over yet.

Cooper Perdew

Feb 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Feb 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:


The Jayhawks' devastating loss is not the end of the world.

No. 23 Kansas Basketball walked into Marriott Center on Tuesday in search on bounce-back win to get the ball rolling after a rough stretch. Instead, the Jayhawks found themselves adding to the loss column once again after BYU gave Kansas its worst loss of the Bill Self era.

While social media has sent Kansas fans into a frenzy, here are three reasons why the devastating loss isn't the end of the world.

Win In Mid-March And All Is Fine

KJ Adams, AJ Storr, Zeke Mayo and Dajuan Harris Jr.
Feb 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams (24), guard AJ Storr (2), guard Zeke Mayo (5), and guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) on the court against the Utah Utes during the first half at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

The Jayhawks' remaining schedule, although it is one of the hardest remaining schedules in the nation, allows Kansas to put the pieces back together before tournament season.

The Jayhawks will finish February with two of the worst teams in the conference, Oklahoma State and Colorado. These two games will give Kansas a chance to find consistency and confidence before rounding out its season with three quad-1 teams.

If the Jayhawks can enter tournament season winning two out of three of their regular season games in March, all will be fine.

The Roster Is Still Loaded With Talent

Hunter Dickinson
Feb 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) warms up before the game against the Utah Utes at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Hunter Dickinson was named the Preseason Player of the Year, Zeke Mayo is shooting 40.5% from three and Dajuan Harris Jr. is second all-time in school history with over 800 career assists.

This Kansas roster is still very deep, regardless of what its record is. If Self can get these guys to mesh at the right time, they have the potential to go from zero to hero.

KU Is Still A Blue-Blood

At the end of the day, Kansas will still be rewarded for its historical program. Many people felt that the Jayhawks should've been left out of the Top 25 on Monday, yet they snuck their way in.

Kansas is nowhere near the bubble in recent bracketology. It's simple, win and you're in.

More From Kansas Jayhawks On SI

Published
Cooper Perdew
COOPER PERDEW

Cooper is a sophomore at the University of Alabama, pursuing a career in sports media. Originally from Manilla, Iowa, he is passionate about all things sports and brings an in-depth understanding of various leagues. Cooper is an avid follower of college athletics, golf, and the UFC. He’s currently serving as a writer and contributor for Kansas Jayhawks On SI.

Home/News