3 Reasons Why Kansas' 34-Point Loss to BYU Isn't the End of the World
The Jayhawks' devastating loss is not the end of the world.
No. 23 Kansas Basketball walked into Marriott Center on Tuesday in search on bounce-back win to get the ball rolling after a rough stretch. Instead, the Jayhawks found themselves adding to the loss column once again after BYU gave Kansas its worst loss of the Bill Self era.
While social media has sent Kansas fans into a frenzy, here are three reasons why the devastating loss isn't the end of the world.
Win In Mid-March And All Is Fine
The Jayhawks' remaining schedule, although it is one of the hardest remaining schedules in the nation, allows Kansas to put the pieces back together before tournament season.
The Jayhawks will finish February with two of the worst teams in the conference, Oklahoma State and Colorado. These two games will give Kansas a chance to find consistency and confidence before rounding out its season with three quad-1 teams.
If the Jayhawks can enter tournament season winning two out of three of their regular season games in March, all will be fine.
The Roster Is Still Loaded With Talent
Hunter Dickinson was named the Preseason Player of the Year, Zeke Mayo is shooting 40.5% from three and Dajuan Harris Jr. is second all-time in school history with over 800 career assists.
This Kansas roster is still very deep, regardless of what its record is. If Self can get these guys to mesh at the right time, they have the potential to go from zero to hero.
KU Is Still A Blue-Blood
At the end of the day, Kansas will still be rewarded for its historical program. Many people felt that the Jayhawks should've been left out of the Top 25 on Monday, yet they snuck their way in.
Kansas is nowhere near the bubble in recent bracketology. It's simple, win and you're in.