Kansas' Three Toughest Big 12 Opponents Heading Into Conference Play

As always, the Kansas Jayhawks will undergo a grueling Big 12 schedule once the calendar flips to 2026. The conference is as stacked as it has ever been, as it accounts for two of the nation's top three teams and several other ranked squads.



KU has a tough stretch, especially in February, against some of the better teams in the Big 12. These three schools will pose the biggest challenge for Bill Self and Co. heading into conference play.

No. 3: Houston

Although the Cougars have not looked perfect, Kelvin Sampson's teams are always difficult to beat. He has a mix of veterans and talented freshmen that make for an extremely impressive squad.



The Cougars are coming off a win over Arkansas and defeated Auburn in an unreal thriller back in November.

Dec 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson smiles during the first half against the New Orleans Privateers at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston is always a tough team to play due to its gritty, defensive-oriented play style, and that is no different this year. Thankfully, the only meeting this year comes at home for the Jayhawks, but the last time the Cougars made their way to Lawrence, KU suffered perhaps its most disheartening loss of the season.

No. 2: Iowa State

Currently ranked the No. 3 team in the country, Iowa State has not lost a game yet in nonconference play. Its signature win came in West Lafayette when the Cyclones destroyed formerly No. 1 Purdue by 23 points on the road.



TJ Otzelberger's group is led by Milan Momcilovic and Joshua Jefferson, two candidates for an All-Big 12 First Team selection. The Jayhawks will have to take on the Cyclones both at Allen Fieldhouse in January and later at Hilton Coliseum in February, which is always a tough environment to play in.

No. 1: Arizona

Like Iowa State, KU will play Arizona twice, with both matchups coming in the month of February. The Wildcats have the most impressive resume of any school in the country, evidenced by their 12-0 record and No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll.



They boast wins over Florida, UConn, UCLA, Alabama, and Auburn in one of the strongest nonconference performances in recent memory. The Wildcats have serious national championship potential and are poised to compete for a Big 12 title, which would be their first under Tommy Lloyd if they continue at this level.

