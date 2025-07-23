Could the Kansas Jayhawks be Featured in Season 4 of Ted Lasso?
The University of Kansas owns one of the most well-known college sports brands in the country. With alumni bases stretching from Dallas to Denver to Chicago and everywhere in between, the Jayhawk logo is one that is recognizable to most sports fans almost anywhere you go.
It has even made its way into several popular television series and movies over the years on the shirts of famous actors including KU alum Don Johnson in “Miami Vice,” Jason Segel in “How I Met Your Mother,” Henry Cavill in “Man of Steel,” and many more.
It’s possible that the Jayhawk logo (and perhaps one of KU’s sports teams) will soon make another cameo in one of the most beloved sports shows of all time.
Season four of the hit Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso began filming in Kansas City this week, less than 45 minutes from KU’s campus. Lead actor Jason Sudeikis is a well-known Kansas City native (Overland Park) and Kansas Jayhawks fan who also happens to play a Kansas native in the show.
Sudeikis has made multiple trips to Lawrence over the course of his acting career.
His most recent publicized visit came in December 2023 when he watched the Kansas men’s basketball team face off against defending-champion UConn inside Allen Fieldhouse alongside WNBA legend Sue Bird.
It’s not crazy to think that the new season of Ted Lasso could film in or include parts of Lawrence and KU at the request of Sudeikis.
In fact, Kansas women’s soccer associate head coach Tiffany Hansen suggested on X the other day that KU’s soccer program would be featured in the show in some way.
KU fans in the Lawrence and Kansas City area may want to keep their eyes peeled for any Ted Lasso actors or film crews as production is expected to continue in the area over the next several days.