Former KU Golfer Gary Woodland Inducted into Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame
Former Kansas men’s golf standout Gary Woodland cemented his place among KU’s all-time greatest athletes on Friday when he was formally inducted into the Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame.
In an emotional ceremony in front of friends, family, and media members at the Jayhawk Club in Lawrence, Woodland expressed his gratitude for the recognition and the lessons learned from his former KU teammates.
He was especially thankful to former Kansas men’s golf coach Ross Randall, whom Woodland said was the person most responsible for him being inducted.
“Coach was here 28 years,” said Woodland. “And in his 23rd year he showed up at my parents’ house – sat on our coach. He told me, in 23 years as the head coach at Kansas, it was the second in-house visit he’d ever done because he saw something different in me.”
Woodland then joked about how Randall expressed his displeasure when he decided to attend Washburn for basketball and golf instead. But after deciding to transfer to KU following his freshman year of college, he said Randall welcomed him with open arms.
“There wasn’t a better coach in the world for me than coach Randall. He was hard on me. But he also loved me when I needed love. And that never stopped ‘til the day he died.”
Following the ceremony, Woodland was asked by media members how it felt to be inducted into the hall of fame at his alma mater and how it compares to other honors he’s achieved over the course of his golfing career.
Woodland said the call from KU Athletics Director Travis Goff caught him by surprise, but to be recognized for what he did and what he loves to do (golf) meant the world to him.
“I’ve been a fan here my whole life – came to basketball games as a kid. So now, being able to put my name in history here, is something beyond my dreams.”
Throughout the evening it was clear how much this mattered to Woodland. You could hear the sincerity in his voice and see the genuine gratitude in his eyes to be in this position to have his name forever featured alongside some of KU’s greatest former players.
And for as much happiness and joy the moment brought Woodland, it seemed to bring an equal amount to the people around him. Even Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self made an appearance to show his appreciation for his friend.
It just goes to show how respected Woodland was and is, not just as a golfer but as a person. And there’s no one more deserving of being the latest inductee into the Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame.
“I love this place. I love everything about it. I love the people. And I’m proud to have my name associated with the University of Kansas. Rock Chalk.”