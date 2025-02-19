Hunter Dickinson Calls Out Kansas' Performance Following BYU Defeat
After Kansas basketball's brutal 91-57 blowout loss to BYU on Tuesday night, Hunter Dickinson didn’t mince words when reflecting on the defeat.
The Jayhawks were absolutely smoked on the road in Provo, and Dickinson acknowledged that the performance left a lot to be desired, both on and off the court.
“Obviously we’re going to catch a lot of flak, whether it’s from fans, the national media, rightfully so, because we just lost by d--- near 40,” Dickinson said, showing a rare candid side. “That’s obviously not Kansas basketball. Nobody's going to feel bad for us now that NIL is a thing and players are getting paid.”
The loss was one of the most humiliating in recent memory for a Kansas team under Bill Self, and Dickinson was quick to take responsibility, knowing full well that this kind of performance won’t sit well with the public.
The Jayhawks will undoubtedly have a lot to prove after this humbling loss, and as Dickinson pointed out, the spotlight is even more intense with the growing expectations surrounding NIL deals and the compensation that players now receive.
For Kansas, the only way forward is to learn from the loss, fix the glaring issues, and come out fighting in the next game against Oklahoma State.