Jeff Grimes' Arrival Marks New Era for Kansas Football's Offense
In a bold move to reshape Kansas football's offensive identity, Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator Jeff Grimes is poised to revolutionize the Jayhawks' playbook with a blend of innovation and tactical savvy.
Arriving from a less-than-successful tenure at Baylor, Grimes brings a reputation for creative play-calling and player development that promises to energize the Kansas offense — one built around post-injury Heisman hopeful Jalon Daniels.
Speaking at Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Daniels expressed his excitement about the addition.
"Coach Grimes is one of the best offensive coordinators I’ve had the chance to work with," Daniels said. “To be able to see how he looks at the game, be able to see his perspective and the way he wants to run certain plays in certain situations. When we’re talking about being able to extend the plays, coach Grimes is gonna add a little bit of a twist into our offense. So I’m excited to be able to show the world exactly what we’re gonna be doing on the offensive side of the ball.”
For Daniels, the prospect of new wrinkles to an already potent offense brings a bevy of anticipation.
“With Kansas football, we’re known for having a lot of gadget plays, a lot of shifts and motions going in,” Daniels said. “Trust me, nothing of that nature is gonna change. But without giving too much, I’ll just say we’re gonna add a few little sprinkles of how we’re able to line up formationally. Having a lot of our playmakers be able to make plays in different spots rather than just their main one.”
Grimes, who previously served as Baylor's offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, is credited with attempting to rejuvenate Baylor's offensive strategy. Under his guidance, Baylor's rushing game soared, ranking among the top 10 nationally in yards per rush and total rushing yards. His innovative play-calling and emphasis on versatility have earned him accolades and recognition across college football.
"At Kansas, we're continuing to build on our strengths while adding new dimensions to our offense," Grimes said in a May press conference. "We're exploring different formations and ways to utilize our playmakers effectively in multiple positions."
Transitioning from Baylor, Grimes brings a wealth of experience in developing offensive linemen and refining offensive schemes. His track record of sending linemen to the NFL also made him an easy target for an open position over the offseason for Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold.
As Kansas prepares for the upcoming season, the team anticipates unveiling a revamped offense that promises excitement and strategic depth. With Grimes at the helm, expectations are high for an unpredictable offensive unit that will challenge defenses and showcase the Jayhawks' offensive firepower.