Can Kansas Upset Arizona Again? Computer Models Predict Big 12 Tournament Showdown
Kansas didn't play its best game by any means Wednesday night but it did just enough to survive quite the scare from UCF which required overtime to get through.
Now the Jayhawks look to continue their run in the Big 12 Tournament, but the test gets tougher as next up Thursday night is a date with Arizona, who Kansas narrowly got by last Saturday in Lawrence.
How hard will it be for Kansas to get by Arizona for a second time in a handful of days? Bill Self spoke about the challenge after beating UCF and the computer models in college basketball agree with the difficulty.
Arizona vs. Kansas: ESPN BPI Predicts Big 12 Tournament
ESPN BPI sees what a toss-up of a contest Thursday night is, but gives the slight edge to Arizona.
ESPN BPI Chances of Victory: Arizona 53.1%, Kansas 46.9%
Arizona vs. Kansas: Massey Ratings Project Big 12 Tournament
The Massey Ratings project a close game, but give Arizona a slightly better chance at victory than BPI does.
Massey Ratings Projected Score: Arizona 77, Kansas 75
Massey Ratings Chances of Victory: Arizona 55%, Kansas 45%
Arizona vs. Kansas: How to Watch
Kansas and Arizona are slated to start at 8:30 p.m. CT on Thursday night in Kansas City in a game that can be seen on ESPN. The official tip-off time will be dependent on what time the Texas Tech vs. Baylor game that proceeds it concludes.