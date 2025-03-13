KANSAS

Can Kansas Upset Arizona Again? Computer Models Predict Big 12 Tournament Showdown

It was hard enough to do at Allen Fieldhouse, but could Kansas knock off Arizona again Thursday night?

Nick Shepkowski

Mar 8, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) drives to the basket around Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Mar 8, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) drives to the basket around Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
Kansas didn't play its best game by any means Wednesday night but it did just enough to survive quite the scare from UCF which required overtime to get through.

Now the Jayhawks look to continue their run in the Big 12 Tournament, but the test gets tougher as next up Thursday night is a date with Arizona, who Kansas narrowly got by last Saturday in Lawrence.

How hard will it be for Kansas to get by Arizona for a second time in a handful of days? Bill Self spoke about the challenge after beating UCF and the computer models in college basketball agree with the difficulty.

Arizona vs. Kansas: ESPN BPI Predicts Big 12 Tournament

ESPN BPI sees what a toss-up of a contest Thursday night is, but gives the slight edge to Arizona.

ESPN BPI Chances of Victory: Arizona 53.1%, Kansas 46.9%

Arizona vs. Kansas: Massey Ratings Project Big 12 Tournament

The Massey Ratings project a close game, but give Arizona a slightly better chance at victory than BPI does.

Massey Ratings Projected Score: Arizona 77, Kansas 75
Massey Ratings Chances of Victory: Arizona 55%, Kansas 45%

Arizona vs. Kansas: How to Watch

Anthony Dell'Orso drives to the basket for Arizona against Kansas in 202
Mar 8, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'Orso (3) drives to the basket around Kansas Jayhawks guard Rylan Griffen (6) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Kansas and Arizona are slated to start at 8:30 p.m. CT on Thursday night in Kansas City in a game that can be seen on ESPN. The official tip-off time will be dependent on what time the Texas Tech vs. Baylor game that proceeds it concludes.

Published
Nick Shepkowski
