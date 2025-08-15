Kansas Athletics and MMTH Construction Find Common Ground in New Alliance
In the ever-changing world of college athletics, it’s important now more than ever for university athletic departments to explore all possible avenues that can help provide the best experience for student-athletes, alumni, and fans alike.
KU has been at the forefront of exploring those opportunities since the beginning of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) era and is building upon that with schools now able to directly share revenue with student-athletes.
KU Athletics and Mammoth (MMTH) Sports Construction have recently formed a strategic alliance through MMTH’s 360 program to help provide various upgrades to KU sports facilities while also helping support KU student-athletes.
MMTH is based in Meriden, Kansas, nearly 30 minutes from the KU campus in Lawrence. However, with projects happening in 40 states, MMTH provides concrete work, turf installation, carpentry, and various general construction design and consulting all across the country.
Jake Farrant – founder, owner, and current chief executive officer at MMTH – said the alliance with KU came together (in part) due to a love of the Jayhawks and the local connection the two entities share.
“My brother and I bleed crimson and blue,” said Farrant. “And it just made sense to lean into a local school like KU as our first partner for our 360 program to bring potential solutions to the athletics department.”
Farrant also said they were attracted to Kansas because of KU Athletic Director Travis Goff’s opportunistic mindset and their approach to thinking big.
“We were attracted to Goff’s attitude about looking at college athletic challenges as opportunities,” said Farrant. “KU has won at the national level, and we work at the national level. They don’t have small goals just because they’re in a smaller conference or region than others, and that aligns with how we go about our business.”
Goff echoed the admiration, saying Farrant and the MMTH team reflect the principles and ideals that are central to KU.
"This transformational era of intercollegiate athletics requires us to align more strategically than ever before," Goff said when the news was first announced. "To achieve our vision, we will move beyond transactional relationships into deeper, mutually beneficial alliances. MMTH, founded just 30 miles down the road and under Jake Farrant's exceptional leadership, represents values that matter most to us: Kansas roots, blue-collar background, innovation, commitment to excellence, and community impact."
As a family-owned, Kansas-based business, Farrant said it is important to them that they invest their money locally through facilities and the student-athletes using those facilities.
That inclusiveness and attention to detail was made clear when KU football head coach Lance Leipold and his staff were asked to help pick out the turf for the new stadium – which Farrant says will be “the best playing surface in the Midwest and in the Big 12.”
MMTH is also currently helping the KU baseball program with their facility needs by installing new turf at Hoglund Ballpark and conducting a study of a future, multi-use indoor baseball facility near Hoglund as well.
Beyond the field, MMTH’s 360 program will also help provide NIL and marketing opportunities for players who aim to grow their personal brands.
It’s really an all-encompassing initiative that Farrant believes will benefit both MMTH and KU for years to come.
“Alliance is very key and innovative on both our ends, and I believe it’s the future.”