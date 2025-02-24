KANSAS

AP Poll Shake-Up: Kansas Basketball Misses Top 25 Cut

The Jayhawks are unranked for the first time since the 2020 season.

Mathey Gibson

Feb 22, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts to play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Well, it finally happened. For the first time since the 2020-21 season, Kansas basketball is out of the Associated Press Top 25.

The Jayhawks had been hanging around for 80 straight weeks—second only to Houston—but that streak is officially over.

Kansas still got some love, picking up 25 votes, but it wasn’t enough to keep them in the rankings. It’s a tough pill to swallow for a program that’s been a fixture in the polls, especially under Bill Self. But let’s be real—recent struggles made this drop feel inevitable.

Auburn sits at No. 1 in the latest poll, followed by Duke, Florida, Houston, and Tennessee. The rest of the top 10 includes Alabama, St. John’s, Michigan State, Iowa State, and Texas Tech.

So what’s next for Kansas? The Jayhawks will need to step it up in the coming weeks if they want to get back into the rankings and make a deep postseason run.

For now, though, Kansas fans will have to get used to checking the “Others Receiving Votes” section.

AP TOP 25

1. Auburn

2. Duke

3. Florida

4. Houston

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. St. John's

8. Michigan State

9. Iowa State

10. Texas Tech

11. Wisconsin

12. Texas A&M

13. CLEMSON

14. Missouri

15. Michigan

16. Maryland

17. Kentucky

18. Memphis

19. Louisville

20. Purdue

21. Marquette

22. Arizona

23. St. Mary's

24. Mississippi State

25. BYU

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Creighton 53, Mississippi 28, Kansas 25, New Mexico 23, VCU 20, Oregon 20, UCLA 14, Drake 12, UC San Diego 8, Gonzaga 3, High Point 3, Illinois 3, Vanderbilt 2, Utah St. 1, Yale 1

