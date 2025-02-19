Kansas Basketball Embarrassed by BYU in Provo Blowout
On Tuesday, the Kansas Jayhawks were absolutely obliterated by the BYU Cougars, 91-57, marking their second straight loss. The No. 23 Jayhawks (17-9, 8-7) were hoping to bounce back after nearly slipping out of the top 25, but BYU (17-8, 8-6) had other plans.
The teams faced off for the first time this season, and it quickly became clear this wouldn’t be Kansas’ night.
The game got off to a rough start for the Jayhawks, with BYU jumping to a 13-5 lead by the first media timeout. Kansas couldn’t find its shooting touch, going just 1-of-5 from deep while BYU hit 3-of-7.
Bill Self tried to adjust, pulling Flory Bidunga from the game, but that only seemed to help BYU, as they scored three straight baskets at the rim. The Cougars kept rolling, stretching their lead to 19-7 with 14 minutes left in the first half.
Rylan Griffen came off the bench and hit a couple of threes, but it didn’t do much to slow down BYU.
The lead quickly ballooned to 32-17, with Kansas unable to stop the Cougars’ shooting barrage. BYU finished the first half up 46-26, with Richie Saunders scoring 14 points on perfect shooting, including 4-for-4 from deep.
Kansas, on the other hand, looked lost. Dajuan Harris Jr. and AJ Storr were a combined 0-for-7, and Kansas had 8 turnovers.
The second half wasn’t any better.
BYU opened with an 8-0 run, making it 54-29, and the Jayhawks had no answer. By the time it was 64-33, Self used his final timeout with 14 minutes to go. The Cougars kept pushing, stretching the lead to 38 points—Kansas’ largest deficit under Self.
The Jayhawks went nearly five minutes without scoring, and the game ended with them losing by 34.
This one will be hard to forget for all the wrong reasons as Kansas drops to 17-9, 8-7 in conference play.