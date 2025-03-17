Kansas Basketball Star Hunter Dickinson Talks Bill Self and NCAA Tournament Hopes
Kansas basketball is set to head back to the NCAA Tournament yet again, earning the No. 7 seed in the West region where it will take on Arkansas in the First Round on Thursday evening.
Kansas' regular season didn't go as planned as one of the national championship favorites from the preseason struggled to a 21-12 mark through the Big 12 Tournament.
If Kansas is able to put things together and make a run, chances are large that their big-man, senior Hunter Dickinson will be a key reason why. Dickinson leads Kansas with over 17 points per game this season, and recently reflected on his time with legendary head coach Bill Self.
Hunter Dickinson on Kansas Head Coach Bill Self
Dickinson recently sat down with RG and discussed his time at Kansas, and specifically his appreciation for Bill Self, even as things haven't gone entirely according to plan for the Jayhawks.
"Coach Self has done a really good job of teaching us not only basketball lessons, but also life lessons in general," said Dickinson. "He creates not only good basketball players, but great men in general. Those are some fo the things that I'm gonna try to take with me for the rest of my life."
"The most notable advice that he's given me is to show up every day," said Dickinson. "If you're working real jobs or whatever you're doing, you're not going to feel great every day you go to work. Some days you're going to feel better than others, but you have a job to do."
Dickinson on Kansas' National Championship Chances
Dickinson also recently spent time with Basketball Insiders and was asked about Kansas' chances in the NCAA Tournament. Dickinson knows it was a few months ago but looks back to the biggest Jayhawks win of the season to find optimism as we get deeper into March.
"Yeah, I feel like if any of my teammates or any other fans need confidence, they should go watch that Duke game in November," Dickinson said. "Obviously, it was a couple months ago, and teams are way different now. But if you're able to beat one of the best teams in the country in a neutral site like that, you should always have faith in yourself."
Kansas will have a chance to make quite the impression in the NCAA Tournament as if its able to get by Arkansas in the first round, a likely date with upstart St. John's, who is led by Rick Pitino, awaits in round two.