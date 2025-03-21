Kansas' Early NCAA Tournament Exit: Social Media Explodes with Reactions
Kansas basketball was a one-and-done in the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
In this story:
Kansas' stay in the 2025 NCAA Tournament wasn't for long as the Jayhawks fell in Thursday's first round to Arkansas 79-72. The loss caps the Jayhawks season at 21-13 overall after going 11-9 in Big 12 play.
The first round exit in the NCAA Tournament is the first for Kansas since it was upset as a No. 4 seed by Bradley back in 2006.
Thursday evenings loss was the final straw of a year that was very frustrating for loyal Kansas Jayhawks fans as the work now begins to fix the issues and get back to national championship contention next year.
In the meantime, social media erupted with Kansas fans' displeasures and frustrations during Thursday's game. Below are some of the most notable social media posts of the night.
Kansas Upset by John Calipari and Arkansas
Turnovers Down the Strech for Kansas
Hunter Dickinson's Disappointing Second Half
Bill Self's Postgame Understatement
Time Up for Bill Self at Kansas?
Kansas' Preseason Kiss of Death
Kansas' Unfortunate Joining of Self in College Basketball History Books
Unfortunate News for Kansas Residents
Jabs From Around College Basketball
Money Not Well Spent for Kansas Basketball
Tough Season for Preseason No. 1 Kansas
Changing of the Guard in Lawrence?
That's a Blueblood
Miserable for Kansas
Not John Calipari's First March Win Over Kansas
Bill Self's Worst Team at Kansas
At Least Mizzou Lost?
Published