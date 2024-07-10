Kansas Head Coach Lance Leipold Optimistic About Jalon Daniels' Return to Form
At Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday, Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold expressed high expectations for quarterback Jalon Daniels as the team prepares for the upcoming season.
Despite injuries limiting Daniels to 705 passing yards last year, including back issues that sidelined him for several games, Leipold remains optimistic about his future role.
"Our expectation is that he's able to play every snap he can play," Leipold affirmed, emphasizing Daniels' importance to the team's success. With backup quarterback Jason Bean, who threw for 2,130 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, now graduated, Daniels' health and performance become even more critical.
Leipold detailed Daniels' proactive measures, noting, "He's worked with team doctors and trainers to make sure he's in the best shape possible once fall workouts begin." Leipold also shared his approach to supporting Daniels mentally, saying, "I try not to ask Jalon Daniels more than once a week how he's doing. Everyone asks him that. You can wear a young man out with that question."
Recognizing Daniels' impact on the team's dynamics, Leipold didn't hold back on praising his importance as a whole.
"When he's on the field, we are a lot better football team, Leipold said. "We can be pretty explosive."
As the Jayhawks get set to kickoff in August, Daniels' health will remain a crucial factor in their quest for success in the new-look Big 12.