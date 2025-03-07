3 Big Questions for Kansas Basketball vs. Arizona
On a two-game skid, Kansas (19-11, 10-9 Big 12) seeks to turn things around in its regular season-finale against No. 24 Arizona (20-10, 14-5) on Saturday afternoon in Lawrence.
The Wildcats, after winning thirteen out of fourteen contests, have stumbled down the stretch of Big 12 play, losing four of their last seven.
Both Arizona and Kansas certainly wouldn’t mind closing out its regular season with an additional resume-building win, and which team ultimately gets it may come down to the answers to these three questions:
Can Kansas keep Arizona off the offensive glass?
The Wildcats have brought down double-digit offensive rebounds in a mind-boggling 12 straight games.
One of the best units in the country at crashing the offensive glass, Arizona appears poised to cause trouble for a Kansas squad that gave up 17 offensive rebounds in a loss to Houston earlier this week.
The Jayhawks will need their guards and wings to box out and attack the basketball every time a Wildcat shot goes up to ensure that defensive rebounding isn’t just a one-man job for Hunter Dickinson.
Which Arizona squad shows up from beyond the arc?
Unbelievably inconsistent from deep, the Wildcats just had a stellar long distance performance in their last outing against Arizona State (10-for-23), but went an abysmal 4-for-22 (18.2 percent) in their prior contest against Iowa State.
Less than a month ago, Arizona shot a season-worst 2-for-22 (9.1 percent) from long range, but then scorched the nets a few games later against BYU (10-for-22).
The Jayhawks have been excellent most of the season at defending the three-point line (opponents shoot 30.0 percent), and will need to rotate well and close out hard on shooters to force the Wildcats into a poor outing from beyond the arc on Saturday afternoon.
Can Kansas take care of the basketball?
After turning the ball over 10 or more times in five of their last six outings, including 20 times against Houston on Monday, the Jayhawks seek to get back on track and limit their turnovers in their regular season-finale.
Facing an Arizona team that isn’t particularly sticky-handed (12.2 turnovers forced per game), Kansas simply needs to slow down, play its game on the offensive end, and stop driving into the help and forcing passes into tight windows.