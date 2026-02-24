Three Instant Observations From Kansas’ Emphatic Blowout Over No. 5 Houston

Kansas opened Monday's matchup with Houston similarly to how it finished off last weekend's loss to Cincinnati. While the Jayhawks needed considerable time to get into a rhythm in the first half, they were full steam ahead from then on out.



An 11-0 run to end the first half spearheaded a near-flawless performance in the final 20 minutes. The Jayhawks came away victorious by a final score of 69-56, improving to 21-7 on the year and 11-4 in conference play.

Tonight's outcome should provide the team with a much-needed spark ahead of Saturday's crucial showdown in Tucson at Arizona. These are our three instant observations from the emphatic victory.

Feb 23, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) and Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) fight for a rebound during the first half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

3. A Defensive Onslaught

At times in the first half, Kansas' offense was completely stagnant and could not get anything going. The only thing that kept it in the game was its stifling defense.



The Cougars don't have the most impressive offense in the Big 12, but the Jayhawks did an excellent job against a team that ranks No. 9 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency. UH would go on to finish shooting 31.8% from the field and 20.8% from 3-point range.

At one point in the second half, KU allowed just three points in a six-minute span and forced nine consecutive misses from the Cougars. Kelvin Sampson's group had several scoring droughts that ultimately contributed to the loss.



Additionally, KU kept Houston's star guards in check. Freshman Kingston Fleming led the team with 16 points but shot just 6-for-18, while veteran sharpshooter Emmanuel Sharp finished a brutal 1-for-10 from the field.

2. The Team Matched Houston’s Physicality

One of the biggest concerns going into the contest was whether KU could match the physicality of Houston. Sampson's squads have been known for their offensive rebounding prowess and gritty style in past years.



However, the Jayhawks did not let their opponent outwork them tonight. They won the rebounding battle 38 to 33 and came away with more 50-50 balls than expected.

Kansas Jayhawks players warm up before taking on Houston Cougars for the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journalq / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When a team is going up against hard-nosed players like Joseph Tugler, it is expected to lose some battles in the paint. Still, KU showed its toughness tonight just one game after being pushed around by Cincinnati's big men.

1. Confidence-Boosting Performance for Tre White

Feb 18, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) shoots the ball over Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Parsa Fallah (22) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

No player performed better tonight for the Jayhawks than senior wing Tre White. The three-time transfer finished with a game-high 23 points, shooting 6-for-9 from the field, 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, and hitting all eight of his free throw attempts while grabbing five rebounds.

White had been noticeably struggling lately, largely because of an infected root canal surgery he underwent last week. Over his past four contests, he was averaging just 8.3 points per night on 32.3% shooting from the field and 25.0% from long range.



But tonight, White delivered one of his best performances as a Jayhawk. He hit several momentum threes in the corner to extend the lead and was tenacious on the defensive end. Fans should give White credit for his outing tonight amid what had been a difficult stretch for him.