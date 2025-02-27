KenPom Predicts Nail-Biting Kansas Basketball Win Over No. 10 Texas Tech
The Kansas Jayhawks (19-9, 10-7 Big 12) are set to host No. 10 Texas Tech (21-7, 12-5 Big 12) on Saturday in what’s shaping up to be an exciting, high-stakes game for both teams.
Kansas is looking to extend its four-game home winning streak, while Texas Tech is hoping to close the gap on Houston in the Big 12 standings. With both teams fighting for important positioning, this one is sure to be a nail-biter.
Texas Tech’s success has largely been driven by JT Toppin, who’s been a dominant force all season, averaging 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
On the other side, Hunter Dickinson continues to be a force for Kansas. The big man has been putting up impressive numbers with 16.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
Kansas has a strong historical edge over Texas Tech, holding a 42-8 all-time record against the Red Raiders.
Last season, Tech stunned Kansas with a dominant 79-50 victory, a game that also saw Bill Self ejected—a moment that definitely still resonates.
What KenPom Says About Kansas vs Texas Tech
With everything on the line for both teams, this game is expected to be close. KenPom’s prediction has Kansas edging out Texas Tech by just one point, 72-71, giving the Jayhawks a 55% chance to come out on top.
This shows just how tight this matchup is expected to be. It’s going to come down to the wire, and Kansas will hope their home-court advantage and past success in this series will be enough to get the win.