KenPom Predicts Nail-Biting Kansas Basketball Win Over No. 10 Texas Tech

The Jayhawks and Red Raiders will square off Saturday in a massive Big 12 showdown with major conference implications.

Feb 12, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts after being ejected in the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
The Kansas Jayhawks (19-9, 10-7 Big 12) are set to host No. 10 Texas Tech (21-7, 12-5 Big 12) on Saturday in what’s shaping up to be an exciting, high-stakes game for both teams.

Kansas is looking to extend its four-game home winning streak, while Texas Tech is hoping to close the gap on Houston in the Big 12 standings. With both teams fighting for important positioning, this one is sure to be a nail-biter.

Texas Tech’s success has largely been driven by JT Toppin, who’s been a dominant force all season, averaging 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

On the other side, Hunter Dickinson continues to be a force for Kansas. The big man has been putting up impressive numbers with 16.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

Kansas has a strong historical edge over Texas Tech, holding a 42-8 all-time record against the Red Raiders.

Last season, Tech stunned Kansas with a dominant 79-50 victory, a game that also saw Bill Self ejected—a moment that definitely still resonates.

What KenPom Says About Kansas vs Texas Tech

Kansas' head coach Bill Self claps his hands during the Big 12 basketball game against Texas Tech, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at United Supermarkets Arena. / Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

With everything on the line for both teams, this game is expected to be close. KenPom’s prediction has Kansas edging out Texas Tech by just one point, 72-71, giving the Jayhawks a 55% chance to come out on top.

This shows just how tight this matchup is expected to be. It’s going to come down to the wire, and Kansas will hope their home-court advantage and past success in this series will be enough to get the win.

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

