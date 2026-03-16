Kansas Baseball Loses First Series of Season

The Kansas baseball team suffered its first series loss of the season after losing two of three to Texas Tech over the weekend to start conference play. Despite dropping two of three to the Red Raiders, the Jayhawks are still 11-8 on the season.



However, the majority of the issues that plagued KU in its previous losses plagued the Jayhawks once again this weekend.

The Results

Game 1: Texas Tech 11, Kansas 4

Game 2: Texas Tech 10, Kansas 9

Game 3: Kansas 18, Texas Tech 7

Got the dub ✅ pic.twitter.com/4jZalaoMOW — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) March 16, 2026

The Jayhawks defense continues to be an issue

The Jayhawks' defense was definitely better this weekend against Texas Tech than it was the last two weeks, but it's still an area of concern. Last week, the KU defense committed seven errors against St. Thomas, and the week before that committed eight errors against Minnesota.



This weekend, Kansas committed four errors, which led to three unearned runs. None of the four errors cost Kansas a win, but as KU continues to face tougher and tougher competition in the Big 12, giving teams extra outs isn't going to work.

The Jayhawks love the long ball

The Jayhawks hit six home runs in Sunday's 18-7 victory, and hit four homers in Saturday's 10-9 loss. Kansas's power has been there all season, and KU now has 26 home runs on the season despite playing in only 19 games.



But what's just as encouraging is how the Jayhawks have manufactured runs in other ways, too. Kansas doesn't steal a ton, but they're one of the most efficient base-stealing teams in all of college baseball.



The Jahyawks are 20-for-21 in stolen base attempts this season, and Jordan Bach is a perfect 5-for-5. Kansas isn't going to be able to rely on the long ball game in and game out, so seeing Kansas manufacture runs in different ways is encouraging.

KU's starters still struggle to go deep into games

This has been an issue for a while, and to be honest, it might not change. That's just how the game is played now. Anytime a college pitcher goes six or seven innings, it's a pretty big deal. The problem is KU hasn't had a starter do that for a while now.



Dominic Voegele pitched into the sixth on Saturday, but Mason Cook lasted just two innings in Friday's series opener, and Mathis Nayral went just four innings on Sunday.



That's not a long-term recipe for success, and until it changes, Kansas is going to have to continue to rely on its offense to score seven runs a game to win.

Next up

The Jayhawks next game is on Tuesday at home against Missouri. First pitch from Hoglund Ballpark is at 6 p.m. (CT) and available to watch via ESPN+.