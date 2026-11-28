For just the fourth time in school history, the Kansas women’s soccer program is headed to the Sweet 16 after the No. 19 ranked Jayhawks outlasted the No. 15 UCLA Bruins in a penalty shootout in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in East Lansing, Michigan.

KU, a No. 4 seed in this year's DI Women's Soccer Championship, led most of the match over No. 5 seed UCLA thanks to the two goals scored by midfielder Marit McLaughlin (01:32) and midfielder Jillian Gregorski (47:40). However, Bruins forward Kara Croone was able to punch in two goals of her own in the final minutes of the game to force overtime.

After two scoreless overtime periods, the game went to a penalty shootout where KU ultimately advanced 3-2 thanks to some impressive saves by goalkeeper Sophie Dawe.

"I feel honored and privileged to move on," Kansas head coach Nate Lie said after the win. "We knew what kind of firepower they (UCLA) had, the talent they had, the sophistication they had, and what character and resolve they showed coming back. We conceded two goals, and it's hard not to feel shell shocked, but huge credit to the team and the leaders for keeping the team composed. I think most teams, if that happens to them, they don't find a way to win the game, and this year, everything's been about just finding a way to win."

This will be the second straight Sweet 16 appearance for KU after the Jayhawks advanced in 2025 where they ultimately fell to No. 11 Duke by a final score of 0-2. The win versus UCLA moves KU to 14-5-3 on the year.

Kansas has never advanced to the Elite 8, but they hope to change that on Monday when they face No. 1 seed Michigan State on their home field in East Lansing. The Spartans are one of the top teams in the country this year, ranked No. 3 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll with a 17-4-2 record.

Monday’s Sweet 16 matchup versus Michigan State is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT with the game airing live on ESPN+.

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