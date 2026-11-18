The Kansas Jayhawks have avoided a major setback to their season following an injury scare to star freshman Tyran Stokes.

Stokes went down with a lower leg injury early in the second half against UNLV on Tuesday night in the first round of the Players Era 8 Tournament in Las Vegas. After the game, head coach Bill Self said that Stokes was scheduled to get an MRI to review the severity of the injury.

According to college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, the results came back with positive news by revealing just a bone bruise for the freshman. He’s now questionable to play versus West Virginia in round two of the tournament Wednesday night and will likely be a game-time decision after going through warm-ups.

BREAKING: Kansas star freshman Tyran Stokes MRI showed he suffered a bone bruise last night, source told @TheFieldOf68.



Stokes is questionable to play tonight against Virginia in Las Vegas. Will go through pre-game warmups and then make a decision. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 18, 2026

Self provided an update on Stokes during a pregame interview with KU color analyst Greg Gurley.

“He got bumped or hit in the knee, which was awkward, and went down and lost some leg strength, there’s no doubt,” Self said. "He’s got a bone bruise, but structurally, he’s in pretty good shape, and we’re very fortunate with that.”

The news is obviously a welcome one for a Kansas team that (early on) appears to have all the promise of a national championship contender, with Stokes at the center of those aspirations.

Stokes is averaging 14.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game thus far for the Jayhawks while shooting 50% from the field. He’s looked every bit the part of the No. 1 recruit in the country and the early favorite to go No. 1 in the 2027 NBA Draft.

If KU hopes to make a deep run in March, they’ll need a healthy Stokes to do it. Thankfully, it looks like his services will soon be available even if he isn’t able to suit up against the Mountaineers – which may be for the best long term for this team.

Kansas and West Virginia tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT with the game airing live on ESPN2.

Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.