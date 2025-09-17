No. 19 Kansas Women’s Soccer Remains Unbeaten Heading into Big 12 Play
For the first time in school history, the KU women’s soccer team has completed their nonconference schedule with an unbeaten record.
The No. 19-ranked Jayhawks capped off the nonconference slate on Sunday with a 3-2 win over Liberty at Osborne Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia. Sophomore midfielder Jillian Gregorski, junior defender Olivia Page, and freshman midfielder each chipped in a goal in the victory.
With the win, the Jayhawks improved to 6-0-2 on the season – which is the longest unbeaten streak to start a season since 2018.
"We knew when we scheduled two road games in back-to-back weeks that it would be a challenge," Kansas head coach Nate Lie said. "I'm really proud of the team for making it to the finish line and getting the victory."
In addition to the win over Liberty, KU currently owns wins over Missouri State, South Dakota State, Utah Valley, Drake, and Yale. The two ties came against Utah State and No. 2 Florida State – the latter of which came in front of the third largest crowd (2,108 spectators) in Rock Chalk Park history.
The Jayhawks opened the season as the 25th ranked team in the country following a surprise Big conference championship run in 2024 when the team upset No. 1 seed TCU in the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.
The win earned the team an invitation to the 2024 NCAA Tournament where they fell to No. 21 Saint Louis in St. Louis, Missouri.
It’s been an incredible run thus far for KU women’s soccer under Lie, who is now in his second year at the helm.
Lie became the first head coach in Big 12 soccer history to win a Big 12 Tournament championship in his first year and the third head coach in conference history to lead a team to the NCAA Tournament in their first year. The 13 wins KU earned in 2024 (13-6-4 overall) were also the third most by a first-year coach in conference history.
Lie and the Jayhawks are gearing up for Big 12 play this week as the team travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma, this Thursday to take on 4-3-1 Oklahoma State.
The Cowgirls are led by 21-year head coach Colin Carmichael. He has been with the OSU soccer program since its inception in 1996. The Cowgirls currently own a four-game winning streak against the Jayhawks, with the last KU win coming in 2020 in Lawrence.
The Jayhawks will look to end that streak on Thursday when the two teams kick off at 7 p.m. CT inside Neal Patterson Stadium. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.