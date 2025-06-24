Stock Riser Kohl Rosario Commits to Kansas, Plans to Enroll This Fall
Class of 2026 guard Kohl Rosario, who has been a standout in the Overtime Elite League and on the AAU circuit this spring, announced he will reclass to 2025 and commit to Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks
Just yesterday, a crystal ball from 247 Sports analyst Travis Branham surfaced for the Jayhawks to land Rosario. It didn't take long for his prediction to come true.
After waiting months for a new commitment, the Jayhawk faithful finally had their wishes granted.
Rosario is a massive get for Self and Co., as the sharpshooting guard will bring much-needed depth to KU's backcourt this upcoming season.
The Jayhawks had already lost out on top prospects like Dame Sarr and Darrion Williams throughout the season, and Rosario was someone the coaching staff could not afford to miss on.
Rosario will fit right in with the team and should be an immediate impact player. He has made major improvements to all aspects of his game in a short period, jumping from No. 96 to No. 45 nationally in 247 Sports' latest recruiting update.
Rosario's diverse skill set will be perfect for Self and the Jayhawks, and he may remind Kansas fans of former Kansas star Christian Braun.
The two have very similar physical archetypes and are sneakily athletic for their size, though Rosario is a much more polished jump shooter than Braun was heading into college.
Pairing Rosario up with other young stars like Darryn Peterson and Flory Bidunga will only take this Jayhawks squad to the next level.
Adding a player of Rosario's caliber this late into the offseason is huge for KU, and it sounds like there are a few more potential pieces the Jayhawks are still targeting.