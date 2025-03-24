KANSAS

Kansas Basketball Reaches Out To Elite Shooter in The Transfer Portal

The Jayhawks have been in contact with Treysen Eaglestaff - a North Dakota transfer who can hit from the outside.

Jackson Langendorf

Nov 7, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; North Dakota Fighting Hawks guard Treysen Eaglestaff (52) dribbles against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ben Krikke (23) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
With Kansas’ disappointing 2024-25 campaign coming to a close in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, head coach Bill Self has turned to the transfer portal seeking to reload, and bolster a stellar 2025 high school recruiting class headlined by the second-ranked player in the country, Darryn Peterson (according to 247 Sports). 

Already reaching out to potential transfers, the Jayhawks have been in contact with North Dakota transfer guard Treysen Eaglestaff, according to Joe Tipton of On3. 

Eaglestaff averaged 18.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, while tacking on 1.1 steals on the other end for North Dakota this season. A three-point marksman, Eaglestaff connected on 35.9 percent of his triples, and knocked down 2.5 per game.

Back in December, North Dakota and Eaglestaff took on Alabama (a two seed in the current NCAA Tournament), and pushed the Crimson Tide to the brink, falling 97-90.

The Fighting Hawks were able to stay within arms reach all forty minutes behind an otherworldly offensive performance from Eaglestaff, who showcased his entire offensive arsenal, knocking down eight triples, hitting pull-ups in the midrange, and getting to the rim en route to a 40-point showing.

Now, Bill Self and his staff seek to land the highly-coveted scorer, but must compete with 20+ schools that have also reached out to Eaglestaff. 

