Kansas Football Offers Scholarship to Several Promising Underclassmen
Spring recruiting amped up across the entire college football landscape this week, with Wednesday being arguably the busiest day so far.
All the schools from Power Four programs have been out and about on the trail, and Kansas football was no different.
Head coach Lance Leipold and staff were focused one five-star and multiple three-star and four-star recruits from the high school class of 2027 - but obviously they aren't alone. It's way too early to take a true pulse of the teenagers, but it's not too early to know who Kansas is offering scholarships to.
Isala Aisa Wily-Ava (DB)
The junior from powerhouse St. John Bosco in California is a top five safety with 20 scholarship offers and counting with Kansas the most recent.
Wily-Ava shift to linebacker in the next year or two if he continues to grow. Regardless of what position he plays down the road, he would be a major get for the Jayhawks.
George Toia (DL)
Toia is the only five-star recruit Kansas offered on Wednesday, and it'll be an uphill climb to land the 300-pound defensive lineman from Summit High School in California.
The 38th overall ranked prospect for the class of 2027, per On3 Sports, has over 20 scholarship offers, including SEC schools like Texas, Texas A&M and Tennessee.
Jaxsen Stokes (RB)
Could Jaxsen Stokes be the next Devin Neal? The junior from Sierra Canyon High School in California would be a great fit.
Stokes received an offer from Kansas on Wednesday after racking up over 1,000 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Stokes already has an offer from Oregon and visited last month. He also has offers from 10 other major programs like Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, USC and UCLA.
T.K. Cunningham (DE)
Cunningham is the only recruit on this list who doesn't currently play high school football in California. The junior defensive end from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia has 45 scholarship offers after receiving yet another one from the Jayhawks on Wednesday.
Cunningham's older brother, T.A., previously played at Penn State.