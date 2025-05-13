Talented 2026 Linebacker Recruit Commits to Kansas Football
The Kansas Jayhawks have assembled a top 10 recruiting class for the upcoming graduating year, but Lance Leipold isn’t stopping there.
Joseph Credit, a linebacker in the Class of 2026, committed to Kansas via his X.
A Pearland, Texas native, Credit is the No. 797-rated player in the 247 Sports Composite rankings. He is the 68th-rated linebacker and 121st-best player in Texas.
As a junior, Credit totaled 78 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and five sacks for Pearland.
Although he is undersized at 6-foot, 205 pounds, his experience as a track runner and tremendous speed make Credit a candidate to play KU’s renowned HAWK position. Former players like Craig Young have excelled in that role.
Credit visited Kansas three times — during a home game at Arrowhead Stadium, in January, and most recently, last month.
He recently wrapped up a trip to UCLA this past week. His decision appeared to be up in the air since he had been to UCLA days before the announcement.
Ultimately, he chose the Jayhawks over the Bruins and other top Big 12 programs like TCU and Arizona State.
Credit also held offers from recruiting powerhouses like Penn State, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss.
Linebacker coach Chris Simpson reportedly played an important role in his recruitment.
With the news, Credit becomes the second linebacker commit in the Jayhawks' class, joining Lawrence native Josh Galbreath.
Kansas now holds 15 commits in the 2026 class, headlined by JJ Dunnigan and Kaden Snyder.