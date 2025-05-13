KANSAS

Talented 2026 Linebacker Recruit Commits to Kansas Football

One of Kansas football’s top recruiting targets in the 2026 class just committed to the Jayhawks.

Joshua Schulman

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks to the fans during Kansas Football Fan Appreciation Day Saturday, April. 5, 2025 at the Kansas Football Indoor Practice Facility in Lawrence, Kan.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold speaks to the fans during Kansas Football Fan Appreciation Day Saturday, April. 5, 2025 at the Kansas Football Indoor Practice Facility in Lawrence, Kan. / Jesse Bruner/Special to The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas Jayhawks have assembled a top 10 recruiting class for the upcoming graduating year, but Lance Leipold isn’t stopping there.

Joseph Credit, a linebacker in the Class of 2026, committed to Kansas via his X.

A Pearland, Texas native, Credit is the No. 797-rated player in the 247 Sports Composite rankings. He is the 68th-rated linebacker and 121st-best player in Texas.

As a junior, Credit totaled 78 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and five sacks for Pearland.

Although he is undersized at 6-foot, 205 pounds, his experience as a track runner and tremendous speed make Credit a candidate to play KU’s renowned HAWK position. Former players like Craig Young have excelled in that role.

Credit visited Kansas three times — during a home game at Arrowhead Stadium, in January, and most recently, last month.

He recently wrapped up a trip to UCLA this past week. His decision appeared to be up in the air since he had been to UCLA days before the announcement.

Ultimately, he chose the Jayhawks over the Bruins and other top Big 12 programs like TCU and Arizona State.

Credit also held offers from recruiting powerhouses like Penn State, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss.

Linebacker coach Chris Simpson reportedly played an important role in his recruitment.

With the news, Credit becomes the second linebacker commit in the Jayhawks' class, joining Lawrence native Josh Galbreath.

Kansas now holds 15 commits in the 2026 class, headlined by JJ Dunnigan and Kaden Snyder.

feed

Published
Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

Home/Recruiting