SI

Kansas Coach Bill Self Admitted to Hospital, Undergoes Heart Procedure

The legendary Jayhawks coach had two cardiac stents put in after being admitted to the hospital.

Mike McDaniel

Kansas Jayhawks head men's basketball coach Bill Self had two stents inserted in his heart.
Kansas Jayhawks head men's basketball coach Bill Self had two stents inserted in his heart. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

Longtime Kansas Jayhawks head men's basketball coach Bill Self was admitted to Lawrence Memorial Hospital on Thursday after feeling unwell and had two stents inserted in his heart, per a statement from the university (via The Athletic).

The 62-year-old Self's procedure "went very well, and he is expected to make a full recovery."

Self was admitted to the hospital after he felt sick and was experiencing "concerning symptoms." Ultimately, Self underwent a heart catheterization to treat two blocked arteries.

This is not the first time that Self has dealt with health issues relating to his heart. The legendary coach missed the Big 12 conference tournament, as well as the NCAA tournament, two years ago due to a heart condition.

Self is entering his 23rd season as Kansas' head coach later this year. He is 624-156 at the school, with four Final Four appearances and two national championships.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Basketball