Kansas Coach Bill Self Admitted to Hospital, Undergoes Heart Procedure
Longtime Kansas Jayhawks head men's basketball coach Bill Self was admitted to Lawrence Memorial Hospital on Thursday after feeling unwell and had two stents inserted in his heart, per a statement from the university (via The Athletic).
The 62-year-old Self's procedure "went very well, and he is expected to make a full recovery."
Self was admitted to the hospital after he felt sick and was experiencing "concerning symptoms." Ultimately, Self underwent a heart catheterization to treat two blocked arteries.
This is not the first time that Self has dealt with health issues relating to his heart. The legendary coach missed the Big 12 conference tournament, as well as the NCAA tournament, two years ago due to a heart condition.
Self is entering his 23rd season as Kansas' head coach later this year. He is 624-156 at the school, with four Final Four appearances and two national championships.