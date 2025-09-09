Big 12 Punishes Officials for Rules Gaffe in Game Between Kansas and Missouri
The Big 12 conference has disciplined the officiating crew that worked last Saturday's contest between Missouri and Kansas, which ended in a 42-31 Tigers victory.
The officiating crew, led by head referee Mike McCabe, will not work its next scheduled assignment in Week 3, which would have been either the Colorado-Houston game or the Kansas State-Arizona game on Friday night.
Missouri scored a first quarter touchdown and Kansas blocked the ensuing extra point. On the ensuing kickoff, the officiating crew allowed Missouri to punt the free kick, which was in violation of NCAA Football Rule 2, Section 16, Article 6.
Due to the gaffe, the officials will now sit out a game. For what it's worth, the conference took ownership for the mistake.
"We believe we have one of the best officiating programs in college football," Big 12 chief football and competition officer Scott Draper said in a release, per CBS Sports. "When the conference's high standard for officiating is not met, the Big 12 will take action."