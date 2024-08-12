Where Kansas Football Ranks in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
Kansas Football has been ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press (AP) Preseason Poll, marking the Jayhawks' first preseason appearance in the poll since 2009, the AP announced on Monday.
This year, the Jayhawks also earned a No. 24 ranking in the US LBM Coaches Poll, securing spots in both major college football preseason polls for the first time since 2008. Previously, Kansas was ranked No. 14 in the AP Preseason Poll and No. 13 in the Coaches Poll before the 2008 season. This marks Kansas’ seventh preseason appearance in the AP Poll, and the first in 15 years.
Under the guidance of head coach Lance Leipold, the Jayhawks boast a formidable roster with high expectations. Quarterback Jalon Daniels will lead a dynamic offense, supported by new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes. Additionally, the defense returns a number of key starters, setting the stage for a potentially historic season in Lawrence.
Kansas football begins its 2024 campaign on Thursday, August 29, when they host Lindenwood at Children's Mercy Park, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points received)
1. Georgia (46)- 1532
2. Ohio State (15) - 1490
3. Oregon (1) - 1403
4. Texas - 1386
5. Alabama - 1260
6. Ole Miss - 1189
7. Notre Dame - 1122
8. Penn State - 1060
9. Michigan - 995
10. Florida State - 971
11. Missouri - 927
12. Utah - 887
13. LSU - 804
14. Clemson - 689
15. Tennessee - 629
16. Oklahoma - 566
17. Oklahoma State - 538
18. Kansas State - 526
19. Miami (FL) - 492
20. Texas A&M - 292
21. Arizona - 237
22. Kansas - 231
23. USC - 172
24. North Carolina State - 171
25. Iowa - 140
Others receiving votes: Louisville 111, Virginia Tech 77, Boise St. 47, SMU 33, Iowa St. 33, Liberty 32, Washington 23, West Virginia 17, Memphis 16, Nebraska 16, Wisconsin 15, UTSA 6, Tulane 5, Appalachian St. 4, Kentucky 3, Auburn 2, Colorado 1.
US LBM Coaches Poll Preseason Top 25
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points received)
1. Georgia (46), 1364
2. Ohio State (7), 1302
3. Oregon, 1228
4. Texas, (1) 1223
5. Alabama, 1077
6. Ole Miss, 1019
7. Notre Dame, 969
8. Michigan, (1) 944
9. Penn State, 889
10. Florida State, 867
11. Missouri, 808,
12. LSU, 742
13. Utah, 665
14. Clemson, 657
15. Tennessee, 621
16. Oklahoma, 609
17. Kansas State, 416
18. Oklahoma State, 359
19. Miami, 292
20. Texas A&M, 273
21. Arizona, 230
22. North Carolina State, 216
23. USC, 199
24. Kansas, 186
25. Iowa, 148
Others receiving votes: Washington 123; Louisville 95; Virginia Tech 64; SMU 47; Memphis 44; Boise State 30; Auburn 25; West Virginia 22; Wisconsin 17; Liberty 15; Iowa State 15; Kentucky 12; Florida 11; South Carolina 10; North Carolina 6; UNLV 5; Maryland 5; UCF 4; Texas Tech 4; UTSA 3; Tulane 2; Texas State 2; Nebraska 2; Colorado 2; Appalachian State 2; Troy 1; Syracuse 1; Miami (OH) 1; James Madison 1; Air Force 1
