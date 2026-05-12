How Kansas Basketball Representatives Measured at the NBA Draft Combine

Sunday marked the beginning of the 2026 NBA Draft Combine, where 73 players showcase their talent in front of NBA scouts to strengthen their draft stock. The second day was primarily utilized for player measurements and specific shooting drills.



During the event, former Kansas star Darryn Peterson had his height, weight, wingspan, and standing reach measured. The Ohio native is unsurprisingly a bit shorter barefoot than what he was listed at KU (6-foot-6).

Kansas' Darryn Peterson measured 6'4.5 barefoot and 199 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, with a 6'9.75 wingspan and 8'7 standing reach.



In line with his past measurements, but still elite physical tools for an NBA guard prospect. pic.twitter.com/czCTMqyZ7M — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2026

These measurements shouldn't necessarily affect his draft stock, as 6-foot-4.5 is still a respectable height for a combo guard who can play both ends of the floor at a high level. It does raise some questions about whether teams will be wary of his size, though, as his lone competition to go first overall, AJ Dybantsa, measured in at just above 6-foot-8 with a wingspan roughly three inches longer.



Peterson's raw talent and poise as a 19-year-old will ultimately impact his draft stock far more than being a few inches shorter than Dybantsa. The choice will come down to the Washington Wizards, who won the draft lottery, and whichever player doesn't go first will presumably be selected second by the Utah Jazz.

We're also going to throw in a bonus to poke a little fun at former KU center Flory Bidunga. He technically transferred to Louisville last month but still played his final collegiate game as a Jayhawk.



Bidunga's measurements were among the most concerning at the combine, as he failed to even stand above 6-foot-7 as a true center who doesn't possess much of an offensive skill set outside the paint. His wingspan numbers are a bit more encouraging, with an estimated 7-foot-3 arm length.

2026 AWS NBA Draft Combine anthro measurements for Kansas’ Flory Bidunga (Louisville commit):



6’7 ¾" barefoot, 228.6 pounds with a 7’3 ¼" wingspan and 8’10 ½" standing reach pic.twitter.com/vGahLgKm9n — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) May 12, 2026

Some mock drafts have Bidunga going in the late first round or early second round, but questions surrounding where he will land, along with a lucrative NIL deal at UL, make a return to college feel more likely. Regardless, Kansas will have at least one new representative in the NBA during the 2026-27 season in Peterson, and he is expected to be one of the best prospects the program has ever sent to the next level.