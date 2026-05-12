How Kansas Basketball Representatives Measured at the NBA Draft Combine
In this story:
Sunday marked the beginning of the 2026 NBA Draft Combine, where 73 players showcase their talent in front of NBA scouts to strengthen their draft stock. The second day was primarily utilized for player measurements and specific shooting drills.
During the event, former Kansas star Darryn Peterson had his height, weight, wingspan, and standing reach measured. The Ohio native is unsurprisingly a bit shorter barefoot than what he was listed at KU (6-foot-6).
These measurements shouldn't necessarily affect his draft stock, as 6-foot-4.5 is still a respectable height for a combo guard who can play both ends of the floor at a high level. It does raise some questions about whether teams will be wary of his size, though, as his lone competition to go first overall, AJ Dybantsa, measured in at just above 6-foot-8 with a wingspan roughly three inches longer.
Peterson's raw talent and poise as a 19-year-old will ultimately impact his draft stock far more than being a few inches shorter than Dybantsa. The choice will come down to the Washington Wizards, who won the draft lottery, and whichever player doesn't go first will presumably be selected second by the Utah Jazz.
We're also going to throw in a bonus to poke a little fun at former KU center Flory Bidunga. He technically transferred to Louisville last month but still played his final collegiate game as a Jayhawk.
Bidunga's measurements were among the most concerning at the combine, as he failed to even stand above 6-foot-7 as a true center who doesn't possess much of an offensive skill set outside the paint. His wingspan numbers are a bit more encouraging, with an estimated 7-foot-3 arm length.
Some mock drafts have Bidunga going in the late first round or early second round, but questions surrounding where he will land, along with a lucrative NIL deal at UL, make a return to college feel more likely. Regardless, Kansas will have at least one new representative in the NBA during the 2026-27 season in Peterson, and he is expected to be one of the best prospects the program has ever sent to the next level.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04