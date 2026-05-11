What the NBA Draft Lottery Results Mean for Kansas’ Darryn Peterson

The NBA has revamped its draft lottery over the years to limit tanking across the league. For nearly 30 years, the team with the league's worst record had a 25% chance to land the top selection, but now the bottom three teams each hold a 14% chance.



The lottery had significant implications for former Kansas star Darryn Peterson, one of the most talented prospects in this year's class. Regardless of how the lottery played out yesterday, Peterson still would have had equal or better odds to beat out BYU's AJ Dybantsa as the projected No. 1 pick.

However, the draft order as it currently stands may actually strengthen Peterson's case to go first overall. Landing with the Washington Wizards now appears to be a very realistic scenario for the 19-year-old.

Which Team Will Select Darryn Peterson in the NBA Draft?

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Peterson and Dybantsa are expected to be the first two players selected in this year's draft. Duke forward Cam Boozer remains a dark horse to jump one of them if a team happens to be especially high on him, but the Big 12 duo going first and second feels like a foregone conclusion to most.



The Wizards winning the draft lottery significantly improves Peterson's case to go No. 1 overall. Washington took on the massive contracts of Trae Young and Anthony Davis at the previous trade deadline, but if the organization plans to build around them, it could pair two All-NBA caliber stars with a potentially generational guard talent.

NBA Draft Lottery (Top Five)

1. Washington Wizards

2. Utah Jazz

3. Memphis Grizzlies

4. Chicago Bulls

5. LA Clippers

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Young's defensive limitations also create a need for a combo guard who can play off the ball and defend at a high level. Peterson was at his best this season when KU utilized him in off-ball actions, whether as a shooter coming off screens or attacking downhill.

Another factor to consider is that the Utah Jazz, who are picking second, have close ties to Dybantsa. The Massachusetts native played his lone college season in Provo, Utah, where he quickly became a fan favorite.



Washington may ultimately view Dybantsa as the better prospect, but there is always a chance he pulls an Eli Manning-esque stunt to keep him in Utah. That possibility alone could boost Peterson's chances of hearing his name called first by Adam Silver this June.