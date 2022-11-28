Deone Walker Named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Kentucky freshman defensive lineman Deone Walker has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week Following his performance in the Wildcats' 26-13 win over Louisville.

Walker was a wrecker all day against the Cardinals offense, totaling six tackles, one of which was a TFL, 0.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

Made multiple big plays at crucial times of the game as he totaled six tackles, one-half quarterback sack plus one-half additional tackle for loss, caused a fumble and had two quarterback hurries in Kentucky's 26-13 Governor's Cup win over No. 25-ranked Louisville.

Played a huge role in a first-quarter series when the Wildcats stopped Louisville on downs inside the UK 15-yard line; on first down Walker had a quarterback hurry that forced an incompletion; on second down, he shared a one-yard tackle for loss; UK got a turnover on downs on that series to preserve a 7-0 lead.

With Louisville having the potential to take the lead on the opening possession of the third quarter, Walker shared a nine-yard quarterback sack on the first play; UK forced a punt, kicked a field goal, and led by at least two possessions the remainder of the game.

Later in the third quarter, his QB hurry on third down forced a punt that UK turned into a field goal.

In the fourth quarter, he forced a fumble on a tackle.

Helped limit Louisville to 13 points and 309 yards total offense, well below their season averages of 28.5 points and 413.8 yards per game.

For the season, the 6-foot-6, 330-pounder from Detroit, has 39 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, five quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. He is a Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award (semifinalist) and Midseason True Freshman All-American.

