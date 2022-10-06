D'Eryk Jackson Ready to Step Up for Kentucky at Linebacker

The injury bug has hit Kentucky hard over the past week, cemented by incoming reports surrounding the potential injury to quarterback Will Levis.

What's certain, however, is senior linebacker Jacquez Jones is banged up. The Ole Miss transfer went down on two occasions in his homecoming in Oxford last Saturday, the latter requiring him to be helped off the field and taken back to the locker room.

Rumors circulated that Jones could be expected to miss a serious amount of time, but all UK head coach Mark Stoops had to say on Monday at his game-week press conference was this:

"He's banged up...we'll see."

Stepping in Jones' place for the remainder of the game was junior D'Eryk Jackson. He managed three tackles and a pass breakup against the Rebels.

"He'd probably admit it, he might've been a touch nervous, just coming in there in that environment," defensive coordinator Brad White said of Jackson. "He's played in a lot of big games, but really sort of his first SEC road game. He settled in, had a couple of run fit deals that we'll get cleaned up. He knows what to do, but overall he was solid. Obviously need him to play really good football for us."

If Jones is to miss serious time due to injury, Jackson will be tasked with attempting to replace the production of the Wildcats' second-leading tackler.

"I think I did good, but there's a lot of stuff that could get better," Jackson said about his performance against Ole Miss. "Just gonna watch the film, clean it up."

Having played in double-digit games over his college career, handling a bigger amount of snaps shouldn't be an issue for the Dublin, Ga. native. He's looking at the opportunity with a patented Mark Stoops mindset:

"It's kinda sad, but we gotta have a next-man up mentality, we just gotta come up and play for our brother, just play for him," Jackson said. "Just keep pushing and show Jac(quez) that we could carry what he was doing before he got hurt."

Luckily for Jackson, the linebacker room is as deep as any on Kentucky's roster. Alongside DeAndre Square and Jordan Wright, there will be plenty of maturity and experience flanking him on the field. Kentucky is also looking for OLB J.J. Weaver to make his return after missing the last two games due to a left arm injury.

One unique thing Jackson does bring to the table as a linebacker is his knack for finding the football.

He notched an interception in Kentucky's Citrus Bowl win over Iowa on New Year's Day, and his lone pass breakup against the Rebels was oh-so-close to being a pick as well.

It's as simple as following the basics and reacting to the plays the quarterback makes, according to the junior:

"Just going on my keys, seeing where the quarterback is throwing the ball, just breaking on the ball," he said.

With multiple players presumably set to miss this weekend against South Carolina, the Wildcats sure could use one or two big plays from Jackson if he has to fill in that starting role.

