Five Wildcats That Could Reap Rewards of Extra Playing Time in Music City Bowl

Kentucky will be far from full strength when it takes the field at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday afternoon in the Music City Bowl against Iowa.

Three important starters — QB Will Levis, RB Chris Rodriguez and CB Carrington Valentine — have opted out of the game, while a hoard of other players have entered the transfer portal or won't be available due to injury.

As a result, multiple Wildcats that were lost in the shuffle or remained in a backup role over the course of the regular season will have a chance to come out of the woodwork, giving Big Blue Nation a glimpse at the potential future of Kentucky football.

Kentucky's Music City Bowl Depth Chart can be found here.

Here are five Cats that could reap the benefits of showcasing their talent through extra playing time on a national stage:

Destin Wade

While no quarterback was named the starter on the depth chart, reports are circulating that it'll be true freshman and Nashville native Destin Wade opening the game under center.

The story writes itself. The hometown kid shows out in front of family and friends, maybe even connecting with fellow Nashvillian Barion Brown on a couple of passes, leading the Cats to a win.

It won't be that easy, but Wade does possess a dual-threat ability that is capable of giving any defense fits. Coach Mark Stoops mentioned in the lead-up to UK's game against South Carolina on Oct. 8 that there was a chance that Wade would get into the game, citing that there were specific packages in the playbook for him.

Redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron was the starting QB against the Gamecocks, but things didn't pan out in the 24-14 defeat. That's not to say that the offensive line will magically be better if Wade is in the pocket, but he will have the capability of escaping danger if it comes his way.

Iowa's defense is as stout as they come, allowing just 14.4 points-per-game. Things won't come easy for Wade, and there's a good chance that he won't be the only QB getting reps against the Hawkeyes, but it's a huge first opportunity for the Summit High School product.

JuTahn McClain

The Chris Rodriguez era is over at Kentucky. There was a smooth transition from Benny Snell to Rodriguez, as the bruisers began to mold a certain style of running back that works in Lexington.

Ray Davis will compete for the starting gig next season after transferring from Vanderbilt, but Saturday will be junior JuTahn McClain's first — and perhaps only — true shot as the frontman in the backfield.

In 49 attempts this season, McClain compiled 238 yards on the ground while adding 15 receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown. Over the course of the year he became the primary backup to Rodriguez, carving out a role for himself while Kavosiey Smoke fell to the bottom of the depth chart.

Smoke, as well as tailback Mike Drennen II have since entered the portal, leaving McClain and redshirt freshman La'Vell Wright as the only two scholarship RBs available against Iowa.

McClain may not be as heavy of a runner as Rodriguez, but he does possess the grit necessary to stay sturdy and rack up carries over the course of the game. It's expected that he'll remain apart of the running game in 2023, but he could solidify his role moving forward with a big game on Saturday.

Dekel Crowdus

The wide receiver depth has been wiped out via the portal. After the big trio of Tayvion Robinson, Barion Brown and Dane Key, there aren't many recognizable faces to the average UK football observer.

One of many wideouts who have the chance to benefit greatly this weekend is redshirt freshman and Lexington native Dekel Crowdus.

Coming out of Frederick Douglass as a 4-star prospect, the hype was high for the hometown Wildcat. His debut would have to wait an entire year however, as he missed the entire 2021 season due to a knee strain suffered in August.

The additions of the aforementioned starting trio bumped Crowdus back down the depth chart a bit in 2022, but he did find snaps in nine games this season, totaling four catches for 82 yards, including a big 50-yard grab in the win over Mississippi State.

Crowdus has been touted for his elite speed and could find himself open on a few occasions against Iowa. Quarterbacks have distinct connections with certain receivers, so perhaps that could lead to more targets if Wade — or whoever is in the pocket — is making an effort to find him.

While the talent will remain deep in the 2023 WR room, Crowdus possesses the skills necessary to find a spot in the rotation.

Trevin Wallace

You've already seen plenty of Trevin Wallace at the linebacker spot. As a freshman in 2021, he recorded 32 total tackles with four tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.

That was just the beginning, as an in-season injury to DeAndre Square this year led to the 6-foot-2, 240-pounder totaling 48 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks as well as a pair of interceptions.

Square was not listed on the Music City Bowl depth chart and will likely miss the game due to injury, meaning his Kentucky career is officially over. Middle linebacker Jacquez Jones and strongside LB Jordan Wright will also dawn blue and white for the final time against the Hawkeyes, meaning an un-replaceable amount of experience and talent will be leaving the UK roster, all at the same position.

With Wallace and fellow backup backer D'Eryk Jackson getting so many reps this year because of injuries, the transition into 2023 won't near as challenging for the players or defensive coordinator Brad White.

Saturday will serve as an official passing of the torch from the veterans to the next men up at what's been one of the more solid position groups at Kentucky over Stoops' tenure.

Jamarius Dinkins

The defensive line is one area that will enter the Music City Bowl at "full strength" in terms of depth. Freshman sensation Deone Walker and veteran leader Octavious Oxendine will man the fort at defensive tackle, while Justin Rogers remains at nose guard.

Behind Rogers at NG is a potential breakout D-lineman for the 2023 season, in redshirt freshman Jamarius Dinkins.

Coming in at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, the Columbus, Ohio native notched eight tackles in eight games this season, three of which came in the loss to Tennessee. He was responsible for a pair of goal-line stops against Georgia, which boasts one of the best offensive lines in the nation.

Dinkins also collected his first sack in the Governor's Cup win over Louisville. As the season progressed, he began to earn a chance or two, making the most of his snaps. The raw talent is evident when watching the 3-star recruit.

The starting defensive line currently features a nice mixture of veterans and youth that isn't expected to go anywhere in 2023, but if Dinkins continues to make headway throughout his Kentucky tenure, he'll become a fixture in the trenches.

Don't be surprised if you hear his name called on multiple occasions against Iowa this weekend.

Kickoff between the Wildcats and Hawkeyes is set for noon EST on Dec. 31. The game will air on ABC.

