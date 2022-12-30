How to Watch, Listen: Music City Bowl - Kentucky vs. Iowa

It's bowl time, and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking for their fifth consecutive win in the postseason.

The 7-5 Cats will take on the 7-5 Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville. UK will be without star quarterback Will Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez, but there's no wavering in confidence from coach Mark Stoops.

Kentucky is looking for its second win in as many seasons over the Hawkeyes, as it found victory in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, capping off a 10-win season. After opening 2022 with a win over Iowa, the Wildcats will now look to close the year doing just the same on Dec. 31.

If you aren't making the trip down south to Tennessee, here's how you can watch or listen to the Cats and Hawkeyes on Saturday:

How to Watch

If you haven't realized by now, the game will kickoff at Noon EST, the same exact time as the UK-Louisville basketball game. You'll be able to find the game airing on ABC. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to the game. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

