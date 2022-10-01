Injury Report: No. 7 Kentucky Near Full Strength on Offense in Oxford

The No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats will look to improve to 5-0 on Saturday afternoon in Oxford, taking on the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels in a cross-division SEC clash. While the Wildcats are down a few starters on the defensive end, they'll enter Vaught Hemingway Stadium with a practically full-strength offensive unit. Here's the Cats' full injury report:

EXPECTED TO PLAY

Starting strong safety Tyrell Ajian didn't play as much as normal against Northern Illinois due to some injury issues. Mark Stoops said the DB looked better this week in practice, but if he's unable to play for some reason, it'll be sophomore Texas State transfer Zion Childress taking over that SS role.

Running back JuTahn McClain saw snaps in the fourth quarter of UK's game against NIU a week ago after missing the last two games due to an injury suffered in the season-opener. He was listed as the third-string RB on Monday, behind returning star Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke.

Starting right guard Tashawn Manning has had no apparent foot troubles after sitting out the Youngstown State matchup in week three. He played a full game against NIU and is expected to do the same against Ole Miss. Fifth-year senior Quintin Wilson started in place of Manning two weeks ago and would fill in for the Auburn transfer if need be.

OUT

After leaving the Youngstown State game in the first quarter due to a left arm injury, outside linebacker J.J. Weaver has not been listed on the last two depth charts. After being announced as "week-to-week," Stoops said on Monday that it "didn't look good" for the junior playing in Oxford, and he'll miss his second full game of the season. Freshman Alex Afari remains the starter at strongside linebacker in Weaver's place.

Mississippi native defensive lineman Josiah Hayes has also been reported as OUT today for the Wildcats.

Free safety Jalen Geiger went down due to an illegal blindside block in the second quarter of UK's game against Florida in week two. After being carted off the field with a lower leg injury, he did not return and Stoops said that the injury "didn't look good." While he hasn't been officially ruled out for the season, it's not expected that he'll return for the remainder of the year. redshirt freshman Jordan Lovett remains the starting free safety in place of Geiger.

The trio join running back Ramon Jefferson and defensive back Vito Tisdale, both of whom are out for the season, as primary players who will be on the sidelines due to injury.

Wildcats Today will have live updates from Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. Kickoff is set for noon EST and will air on ESPN.

