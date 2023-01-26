Keidron Smith, Tashawn Manning to Play in 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Kentucky senior offensive lineman Tashawn Manning and defensive back Keidron Smith have been selected to play in the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl set for Saturday, Jan. 28 at the historic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and be televised on the NFL Network.

The roster will be split into two groups: the American team, led by former Tennessee Titans and St. Louis Rams head coach Jeff Fisher, and the National team, led by legendary Titans running back and current Tennessee State University head coach Eddie George. Manning will suit up for the American team, while Smith will participate on the National team.

Manning, a 6-foot-4, 330-pound native of Apopka, Florida, played in 30 career games with 14 starts in five seasons at Auburn before transferring to Kentucky for the 2022 season. He immediately contributed to Kentucky’s offensive line, earning a starting spot in 12 games at right guard on the Big Blue Wall.

Manning graduated from Auburn in December of 2020 with an interdisciplinary studies degree emphasizing business, leadership and sports coaching.

Smith, a 6-2, 204-pound defensive back of West Palm Beach, Florida, transferred to Kentucky in 2022 after four seasons at Ole Miss and made a noticeable impact on the Wildcats’ defense.

In his one season at Kentucky, he started in 12 of 13 games and played was named second-team All-Southeastern Conference by the league coaches and Pro Football Focus after totaling 46 tackles, five pass breakups, a team-high-tying two interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a tackle for loss.

For the Rebels, he appeared in every game during his career which included 47 contests with 29 starting assignments.

Altogether he totaled 269 career tackles, 26 pass breakups, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 60 career games. He had at least one interception in each of his five collegiate seasons and finished with 46 or more tackles in each of his five seasons.

Smith earned a degree in finance from Ole Miss in May of 2022

-Via UK Athletics

