Kentucky Defensive Line Coach Anwar Stewart Signs Two-Year Extension

There's already been plenty of change to Kentucky football's coaching staff, but one member has inked a deal to remain in Lexington for another two years.

Defensive line coach Anwar Stewart signed an extension on Dec. 1, keeping him in the Bluegrass through the 2024 season. The Lexington Herald Leader's Jon Hale was the first to report the contract extension.

Stewart's deal was slated to end in June 2023, but he'll now earn $350,000 in 2023 and $375,000 in 2024, per UK's Office of Legal Counsel.

A UK alum, Stewart was a defensive assistant for the Wildcats from 2017-18. He then returned in 2020, taking over Derrick Leblanc's duties as DL coach.

Kentucky's defensive line struggled at points in 2022, but one major freshman broke out over the course of the season. Deone Walker — who's recruitment was led by Stewart — tallied multiple awards in his first season as a Wildcat.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder from Detroit finished the regular season with 39 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, five quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. He has been named to the SEC All-Freshman First Team, Pro Football Focus True Freshman All-America Team, the College Football News All-America First Team and was recently named the SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week on Nov. 28 for his role in UK’s 26-13 win over intrastate rival Louisville.

Additionally, Walker was a Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award semifinalist and a Midseason True Freshman All-American by several outlets, including The Athletic, 247 Sports, On3.com and College Football News.

Kentucky has hired Jay Boulware to be the new running backs coach and special teams coordinator in place of John Settle, who was relieved of his duties. Reports also indicate that Liam Coen will return to Lexington to become offensive coordinator, replacing the fired Rich Scangarello.

The coaching carousel is turning, but Stewart isn't going anywhere.

