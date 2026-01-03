Kentucky hosting one of the top transfers in college football on visit

Kentucky head coach Will Stein is wasting no time getting to work assembling his first roster as the new head man in Lexington. After a day full of news as the transfer portal officially opened on Friday at midnight, that news isn't stopping anytime soon. According to KSR, Kentucky is currently hosting Texas star wide receiver DeAndre Moore on a visit.

Moore adds to what is already a huge visit list coming up for Kentucky football, with Texas standout running back CJ Baxter taking a visit this weekend, with Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt making the trip in the near future, who is the top-ranked overall player in the portal, and what would be a major get to run Will Stein's first offense at Kentucky. Moore would be a massive get, too, as he is the #3 WR currently in the portal as well as the 10th-best player overall in the portal at the moment, according to 247 Sports, as more players continue entering their name.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The former blue-chip prospect out of high school was a member of the 2023 recruiting class, ranked as the 105th-best player in the class and the #20 WR. He then appeared in nine games during his freshman season, before a breakout year following it. In his sophomore season for the Longhorns, Moore totaled 456 yards, catching 39 passes for 7 touchdowns. His breakout game was none other than in the SEC Championship against Georgia, where he put up massive numbers with 114 yards receiving and a touchdown.

This season, he didn't improve much further, as he totaled 38 catches for 532 yards, But that was still good enough to be the team's second-leading receiver. Now, he's looking for a different fit at a new school. According to On3's Greg Biggins, Moore has a lot of buzz with Colorado. If Stein can add him as a weapon for whatever QB he may end up with, it could be an exciting year one in Lexington. Moore has plenty of potential to get even more production out of him, especially in a system like Will Stein's that is pass-centric and loves putting points on the board. The former Longhorn was a top playmaker for the team, and his decision to transfer was seen as surprising for a number of people around the program.

Can Will Stein and the Kentucky football staff make a good impression on him this weekend? They'll look to do just that with more than one Longhorn on campus and CJ Baxter makes his way to Lexington too.