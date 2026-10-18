Kentucky's defense comes up big in a 21-13 win at Oklahoma

Fresh off of a huge win over #10 LSU to begin the first half of the season 5-1 with a pair of top 10 wins, Kentucky headed down to Oklahoma and looking to make a statement that they are a legit playoff contender against a Sooners team who is aiming to turn their season around after a big win against #1 Texas last week.

How did things go down in Norman for the 15th-ranked Wildcats? They came up clutch when it mattered to grab the 21-13 win. Kentucky got the ball first and started out with a drive that included multiple third down conversions and a fourth down one that set up a Willie Rodriguez 2-yard touchdown. The Wildcats were on the board first, and the ended up holding Oklahoma to a field goal on their first drive. But then, it was Kentucky's defense that struggled for the rest of the first half as John Mateer made big plays when the Sooners needed and that led to a score in the final minute of the first half to take a 10-7 lead into halftime. Heading into the second, Kentucky needed to find ways defensively to get to Mateer better and disrupt him and continue making big plays on offense. The Sooners finished the first half 7-10 on third down, which was a big key in them finding success. Offensively, Kentucky had to generate more explosive plays, like they did on that first drive.

Kentucky's Jordan Castell (5) celebrates an interception after OU attempted a fake field goal in the first half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Kentucky Wildcats at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That touchdown right before half by Oklahoma was brutal and Kentucky needed to tighten up on that side of the ball heading into the second half with the Sooners getting the ball to start. They got big stops in the third quarter, holding Oklahoma to a field goal to take a 13-7 lead halfway through the quarter. Somehow it was only a six-point game and Kentucky's offense needed to respond against one of the best defenses they will face all season, or just get anything that will swing the game. Kentucky got just that with an interception by Ty Bryant in the final minute of the third quarter. Down six, the Wildcats needed to get points on the board in the fourth. They got it with Minchey finding Rodriguez for another score. Up 14-13 with 12:53 left, it was all about getting stops and not making mistakes. Kentucky got stops, but the offense couldn't answer. With 2:43 left, Oklahoma had the ball down 14-13 and that's when the Wildcats needed a stop the most and once again, they came up with a takeaway in the final two minutes, a pick six at that to go up 21-13 with 1:17 left, which Oklahoma could not answer in the final minute, as Bryant picked them off again to officially ice the game.

In a game where you're facing an elite defense, points come at a premium and stops become extremely important. Kentucky got those when they needed them in a big way. Not much went Kentucky's way up until late it the third quarter and the takeaway by Bryant was absolutely the swing that Kentucky needed to shift the momentum and the one by Jordan Castell in the final two minutes is what won them the game.

Kentucky, like against South Carolina, needed to find their grit and toughness and they found it as they came up big in very crucial moments. WIth the win, the Wildcats are currently tied with Georgia for first place in the SEC. Up next, Kentucky takes on Vandy in Kroger Field, looking to advance to 7-1.

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