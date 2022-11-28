Skip to main content

Kentucky Wide Receiver DeMarcus Harris Entering Transfer Portal

Harris is the second Kentucky WR confirmed to having entered the portal.

A second Kentucky wide receiver has entered the transfer portal. 

DeMarcus Harris will join Chauncey Magwood as Wildcats searching for new homes. Harris played for Kentucky across parts of four seasons. 

The junior finishes his time in Lexington with 30 receptions for 327 yards and a touchdown. He played in 27 games for Kentucky. He caught four passes for 90 yards this season. 

Magwood caught just seven passes this year, though he was one of just seven players to total upwards of 100 receiving yards (104). His touchdown came in the season-opening win over Miami (OH). 

Redshirt freshman WR Chris Lewis has also hinted at his potential departure via Twitter, though he is yet to be confirm his entrance to the portal.

Game recap of Kentucky's win over Louisville can be found here.

