Mark Stoops Named to Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has been named to the 2022 Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List. He was one of 20 coaches announced to the list by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. on Wednesday.

Managed by Peach Bowl, Inc., The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted national coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy. Bobby Dodd is one of only four honorees to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as both a coach and a player.

Stoops has led the No. 19 Wildcats into their bye week with a 5-2 (2-2 SEC) record. He became the winningest head coach in program history on Sept. 10, when UK defeated Florida in The Swamp. He is one of five coaches in the Southeastern Conference on the list, joining Josh Heupel (Tennessee), Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss), Nick Saban (Alabama) and Kirby Smart (Georgia).

A panel consisting of previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2022 season. The winner of the 2022 Dodd Trophy will then be announced in Atlanta during the week of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

