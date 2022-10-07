NFL GM: Will Levis "Most Pro-Ready" QB in 2023 Draft

While he's questionable to play this Saturday against South Carolina, the Will Levis hype train is still picking up steam.

One anonymous NFL GM had this to say about the Kentucky quarterback, according to Jeff Howe and Dane Brugler of The Athletic:

"Skill set-wise, Levis is the most pro-ready. I think we have to figure out, what does he really know? How much can he comprehend and manage the offense?"

Big praise for the Penn State transfer, who's draft stock has only increased since the 2022 season began.

Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner had Levis going No. 5 to the Washington Commanders in his latest mock draft:

ESPN senior draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr once again touted the UK QB as the real deal on Thursday:

“Levis is the guy in an NFL offense at Kentucky, has had some rough moments with the turnovers, I get that. But he’s at Kentucky, the offensive line hasn’t helped him that much, he has to work hard for what he does there, and that’s in the NFL, it doesn’t come easy,” Kiper said on the KJM Show. “It comes easy for pitch and catch quarterbacks, it doesn’t come easy at Kentucky and that’s gonna help Will Levis transition quick into the NFL. So he’s the kind of guy, I would say if I had to bet one, who’s going to be the number one pick in the 2023 NFL Draft right now guys, I would bet on Will Levis from Kentucky.”

Time will tell, but the Wildcats just might have a future No. 1 pick on their hands.

