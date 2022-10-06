Skip to main content

Will Levis' Status Remains Unchanged Ahead of South Carolina

Kentucky's QB hasn't been ruled out of Saturday night's SEC East matchup

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops provided no concrete news on the status on quarterback Will Levis when speaking to the media on Thursday. 

Late Wednesday night, Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones reported the news that Kentucky's star quarterback is questionable to play this weekend against South Carolina:

KSR went on to report that the QB is "dealing with a lower leg injury" that was suffered last Saturday in the loss to Ole Miss.

Stoops had this to say when asked about Levis' status on Thursday:

"I have no news...my policy is always if somebody's out, i'll tell you...I don't have anybody out. If I had somebody out i'd tell you." 

He would later acknowledge that linebacker Jacquez Jones is highly doubtful to play against the Gamecocks, but mentioned no names otherwise, including J.J. Weaver, who is hopeful to return after missing the previous two games due to a left arm injury.

It's expected that if Levis cannot play, redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron will be the Cats' starting QB. Find out more about Sheron here. 

Wildcats Today will have updates on Levis' status in the lead-up to Saturday's contest against South Carolina

