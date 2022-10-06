Will Levis' Status Remains Unchanged Ahead of South Carolina

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops provided no concrete news on the status on quarterback Will Levis when speaking to the media on Thursday.

Late Wednesday night, Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones reported the news that Kentucky's star quarterback is questionable to play this weekend against South Carolina:

KSR went on to report that the QB is "dealing with a lower leg injury" that was suffered last Saturday in the loss to Ole Miss.

Stoops had this to say when asked about Levis' status on Thursday:

"I have no news...my policy is always if somebody's out, i'll tell you...I don't have anybody out. If I had somebody out i'd tell you."

He would later acknowledge that linebacker Jacquez Jones is highly doubtful to play against the Gamecocks, but mentioned no names otherwise, including J.J. Weaver, who is hopeful to return after missing the previous two games due to a left arm injury.

It's expected that if Levis cannot play, redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron will be the Cats' starting QB. Find out more about Sheron here.

Wildcats Today will have updates on Levis' status in the lead-up to Saturday's contest against South Carolina

Kentucky Football News

UK's Week Six Depth Chart Features No Changes

The Wildcats are "Banged Up" Entering the South Carolina Matchup

Barion Brown Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week For Second Time

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State will kickoff at 7:30 p.m EST next weekend

Wildcats Putting Ole Miss Loss in Past as South Carolina Approaches

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.