Notre Dame Defensive Tackle Jacob Lacey, Former Kentucky Target, Enters Transfer Portal

A former Kentucky target and Bluegrass native has entered the transfer portal.

Jacob Lacey, a defensive tackle out of South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Ky, has announced that he is no longer apart of the Notre Dame football program.

Lacey was the No. 3 player out of Kentucky in the Class of 2019, eventually choosing the Fighting Irish over Kentucky, Louisville, Clemson, Michigan and Michigan State.

“Lacey did a lot of great things for us. But it’s a deep position. He made a decision that ultimately he felt was best for him, and we respect it. We love Jacob,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said about the DT's departure.

Most recently against California on Sept. 17, the big man notched a pair of sacks and five tackles. He finished with 12 tackles, including seven solo and two TFLs in 2021.

Kentucky will certainly be an option as Lacey looks for his new home.

Kentucky Football News

UK's Week Six Depth Chart Features No Changes

The Wildcats are "Banged Up" Entering the South Carolina Matchup

Barion Brown Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week For Second Time

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State will kickoff at 7:30 p.m EST next weekend

Wildcats Putting Ole Miss Loss in Past as South Carolina Approaches

Will Levis is reportedly questionable for Saturday's game against South Carolina

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.