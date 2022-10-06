Skip to main content

Notre Dame Defensive Tackle Jacob Lacey, Former Kentucky Target, Enters Transfer Portal

The Bowling Green native chose the Fighting Irish over Kentucky in 2019

A former Kentucky target and Bluegrass native has entered the transfer portal. 

Jacob Lacey, a defensive tackle out of South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Ky, has announced that he is no longer apart of the Notre Dame football program. 

Lacey was the No. 3 player out of Kentucky in the Class of 2019, eventually choosing the Fighting Irish over Kentucky, Louisville, Clemson, Michigan and Michigan State. 

“Lacey did a lot of great things for us. But it’s a deep position. He made a decision that ultimately he felt was best for him, and we respect it. We love Jacob,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said about the DT's departure. 

Most recently against California on Sept. 17, the big man notched a pair of sacks and five tackles. He finished with 12 tackles, including seven solo and two TFLs in 2021. 

Kentucky will certainly be an option as Lacey looks for his new home. 

