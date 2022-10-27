Right Tackle Jeremy Flax on Track to Play Against Tennessee

Kentucky's bye week came at a crucial time, as the No. 19 Wildcats were beat down after playing for seven consecutive weeks.

Ahead of the upcoming trip to take on No. 3 Tennessee, UK has had several extra days of rest to get healthy and rejuvenated for the biggest challenge of the season inside Neyland Stadium.

Among those players who benefitted from the extra time off was right tackle Jeremy Flax.

The junior offensive lineman went down with an injury late in the fourth quarter against Ole Miss in Oxford on Oct. 1 . He would miss the following week's matchup against South Carolina, returning on Oct. 15 against Mississippi State, but he didn't make it through a half before leaving due to injury once again.

Now, it sounds as though Flax will return to man the right tackle spot versus the Volunteers.

"It's been a good week so far, so we'll see," head coach Mark Stoops said on Thursday when asked about Flax's return.

Sophomore Deondre Buford has filled in well at RT, but Flax's progression this season makes him feel much more important to what's been a struggling O-line unit.

"He's played well. When he's been healthy, you can see him getting to that point, we're really starting to take it to another level," Stoops said. "I think with the experience that he's had, he's helped get that position solidified and get better. He also brings a big physical presence, he's a big, strong guy. Hopefully he'll be at 100 percent, we'll see."

It seems as though Kentucky is on track to have its top offensive line in the trenches this weekend in Knoxville.

Top Stories As The Wildcats Prepare To Take On Tennessee

Scangarello Provides Insight on Tennessee's Offense

JuTahn McClain Emerging as Complimentary Option to Chris Rodriguez in Kentucky Offense

Stoops Expects Wildcats to be "Close to Full Strength" Against Tennessee

Kentucky's Offensive Line Looking to Carry Momentum From Miss State Performance Through Bye Week

Stoops Understand the Challenge No. 3 Tennessee Presents

Kentucky Football News

Kentucky-Missouri to Kickoff at Noon Next Weekend in Columbia

Injury Update: Wildcats Getting Healthy Ahead of Tennessee

Depth Chart Update: Still No Jacquez Jones

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.