Staff Predictions: No. 7 Kentucky-No. 14 Ole Miss

The No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will look to remain undefeated this Saturday, as they hit the road for the second time this season, traveling to Oxford to take on the No. 14 Ole miss Rebels (4-0). Ahead of Saturday afternoon's contest, the Wildcats Today staff shares their final game predictions:

Hunter

Considering that Kentucky has a win at Florida under its belt, it feels weird to say that Saturday will be the biggest measuring stick of the season for the Wildcats. Following back-to-back underwhelming wins, there's a statement that needs to be made in some facet for UK. Not a lot of people truly believe that UK is one of the seven best teams in the country, obviously Las Vegas tends to agree that the Rebels are the better team and should come out on top.

Look at it this way: Kentucky will provide the best offense and defense that Ole Miss has faced so far this season, and it isn't close. It feels safe to say the same vice versa. However, Kentucky has already faced a challenge in a hostile road environment and overcame it, the Rebels cannot say the same.

I don't think the Oxford atmosphere is going to play nearly as much into this game as the Florida matchup in Gainesville did. Yes, it'll be loud and rowdy at times, but it certainly won't be anything that UK cannot handle. What may be hard to handle, however, is the Rebels' up-tempo offense. Kentucky has historically not handled that particularly well, and Lane Kiffin will almost surely come out guns blazing. If the UK defense isn't up to speed early, it could be a 21-3 type game in the blink of an eye.

Looking at both teams and both schedules, I don't think we know everything about Kentucky yet, and i'm certain we haven't seen half of what Kiffin has in his playbook just yet. If you've looked around for other predictions on this game, chances are you've seen everything under the sun from blowouts, to shootouts, to offensive struggles and everything inbetween.

Kentucky welcomes back Chris Rodriguez, and it's going to need him to have any inkling of a run game against the sturdy D-line of Ole Miss. The Rebels have become quite the running machine themselves, but the Cats have been stout defensively as well. If it's a QB battle, i'll happily take Will Levis over Jaxson Dart.

Ultimately, I think defense will trump offense on Saturday. That slow morning start might have an impact on things as well. I believe you'll see your fair share of turnovers as the game goes down to the wire. In 2020, Matt Ruffolo missed an extra point to give the Rebels a win in Lexington. Two years later, I like the veteran kicker to get redemption in The Grove, nailing a game-winning field goal as time expires to lift the Cats to 5-0.

Kentucky 23, Ole Miss 21

Matt

Coming into this season, I believed Tennessee to be Kentucky’s biggest game of the fall. Mainly because I didn’t think Ole Miss would come into this contest undefeated, but here we are. Now, the two contests have just as much importance. Kentucky hits a tough stretch of games here, but this one is the toughest.

If Kentucky wins this game, they have a real shot to move into the top five in the coming weeks. Traveling to Ole Miss is never easy, but Stoops’ program already has a nice road victory under their belt.

Kentucky has to slow Ole Miss’s rushing attack, and I believe they will do so. If they can make Dart throw the ball and have to win with his arm, then I like the Wildcats in this. I think Kentucky can control the tempo and LOS en route to a win.

Kentucky 31, Ole Miss 23

Kentucky Football News

Kentucky released its week five depth chart on Monday, welcoming back Chris Rodriguez Jr

Outside linebacker J.J. Weaver is not expected to play this weekend against Ole Miss

SEC Nation will be in Oxford for the upcoming matchup between the No. 7 Wildcats and No. 14 Rebels

Kentucky vs. South Carolina will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 8

Barion Brown has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Saturday will be a homecoming for UK defenders Keidron Smith and Jacquez Jones

Mark Stoops is looking for his first road win against an SEC West opponent

