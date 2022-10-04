Stoops Sees Positives in South Carolina Despite Mediocre Start

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has turned his attention to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Coming off the first loss of the season, the Wildcats (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will now welcome one of the few teams that Stoops has had consistent success against throughout his tenure in Lexington.

"We have to get healed, get some rest, have a lighter practice today and then get back to work with a physical practice tomorrow and get ready to play a very good South Carolina team, a team that is much improved," Stoops said. "They have had a tough SEC schedule and I am sure are very hungry to come in here and get a victory, and we need to get back to work."

Kentucky is 7-2 against South Carolina under Stoops and a perfect 4-0 at Kroger Field. Plenty of hype has surrounded Shane Beamer in his second season as head coach in Columbia, but the season hasn't gotten off to the best start for the Gamecocks.

Following a 35-14 win over Georgia State to open the season, Carolina was faced with back-to-back early SEC games against two tough opponents, Arkansas and Georgia. Defense proved to be an issue in both contests, as the Razorbacks and Bulldogs combined for 92 points.

While the defense has struggled at points, all eyes have been on the lackluster offense, specifically at quarterback. Beamer landed the coveted Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler over the offseason, someone who was projected to give the Gamecocks a big boost through the air.

Rattler has thrown for four touchdowns (second worst in SEC) and seven interceptions (worst in SEC) in five games, resulting in a conference-worst quarterback rating of 125.73.

Even still, Stoops sees the positives in the Gamecock QB:

“I watched Spencer, obviously, for his time at (Oklahoma) and then the time at South Carolina, but a very talented quarterback," Stoops said." I like what they do with him. I like their offense and, you know, creating some time off play-action and a very talented arm, can make all the throws. You know, a very good player.”

South Carolina has rebounded well since its two losses, drubbing both Charlotte and SC State, scoring 50 or more points in both victories. While the opponents are less than impressive, running back MarShawn Lloyd has continued one of the few consistent pieces of Beamer's offense.

In the pair of wins, he ran for 249 yards and four scores while also catching a touchdown. His six rushing TD's this season is tied for the most of any running back in the SEC.

“I really think a lot of MarShawn as well," Stoops said of the RB. "I think he’s a really good player and I think they’re doing a good job of creating some movement up front and really laying on some doubles, getting some movement, getting him started because he’s such a talented back and he really just runs hard. He’s just a very good player, a complete player (and) good in the pass game as well.”

Stoops and defensive coordinator Brad White will have to pay extra attention to Lloyd, especially after what Ole Miss' Quinshon Judkins did to the Wildcats last Saturday, running for 106 yards on 15 attempts, including a gashing 48-yard touchdown.

Kentucky is favored by double-digits over the Gamecocks, an encouraging sign for the Wildcats, who have covered the spread over Carolina eight out of nine times since Stoops became head coach.

Saturday night under the lights in Lexington will provide the Cats another chance to prove dominance over their SEC East foe. Kickoff between the two is set for 7:30 p.m. EST on Oct. 8. The game will air on the SEC Network.

Kentucky Football News

UK's Week Six Depth Chart Features No Changes

The Wildcats are "Banged Up" Entering the South Carolina Matchup

Barion Brown Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week For Second Time

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State will kickoff at 7:30 p.m EST next weekend

Mark Stoops was thrilled with his team's fight in the loss at Ole Miss

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.