Tayvion Robinson Announces Return for Second Season at Kentucky

Kentucky football is retaining a veteran wide receiver who was third in receiving yards for the Wildcats in 2022.

Tayvion Robinson announced on Monday that he is returning for a second and final season in blue and white:

The former 4-star recruit out of Virginia Beach, Va. transferred to the Bluegrass after spending three years close to home at Virginia Tech. In those three seasons as a Hokie, he started in 36 games, collecting 113 receptions for 1,555 yards and eight touchdowns, while also returning a punt for a score.

He was brought in to Kentucky with expectations that he would take over the 'WR1' role, left by Wan'Dale Robinson. He was selected as a Preseason Third Team All-SEC member by Phil Steele, but the season wasn't as productive as Tayvion Robinson may have hoped.

Robinson caught 40 passes for 497 yards for three touchdowns in 10 games this season, while also notching eight rushing attempts for 38 yards. He also fielded punt returns for the Wildcats. His best game of the season came against Northern Illinois, where he caught seven passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns, including a 69-yard score. He did not play against Mississippi State, Georgia or Louisville due to injury.

The return of Robinson is major for the UK wide receiver room, which welcomes back the two leading receivers in front of the Va Tech transfer, in freshmen Barion Brown and Dane Key. Robinson's role may change greatly in 2023, as a new offensive coordinator — presumably Liam Coen — and new quarterback — NC State transfer Devin Leary — will lead to a different look when the Wildcats have the football.

Robinson is the fourth veteran starter to announce his return for one final season, joining:

Kentucky's skill position rooms are shaping up nicely entering the 2023 campaign.

