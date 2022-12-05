Transfer Portal Targets: Kentucky Offers Vanderbilt RB Davis, Alabama CB Jackson

The transfer portal is officially open.

As of 4 p.m. EST on Dec. 5, eight Kentucky Wildcats have entered the portal, which is open for the next 45 days, closing on Jan. 18, 2023.

Kentucky — like over a hundred other teams in FBS —will see mass exodus as players search for new homes. But, it'll also see the arrival of plenty of new faces entering Lexington.

Head coach Mark Stoops and the Wildcats are doing their best to work quick and find players to fill holes in the depth chart for next season. On Monday, it was revealed that UK has already offered two of those potential players, both of whom have experience in the Southeastern Conference.

Senior running back Ray Davis out of Vanderbilt and junior cornerback Khyree Jackson out of Alabama each announced offers via Twitter:

A veteran out of the 2018 class, Davis played two seasons for Temple before making the move to Nashville. The San Fransisco native had a career year in 2022, rushing for 1,042 yards and five touchdowns on 232 attempts. He has one year of eligibility left.

Kentucky's running back room is losing its two mainstays, as Chris Rodriguez's tenure is up, while veteran tailback Kavosiey Smoke has entered the transfer portal.

JuTahn McClain, who notched just 238 yards on the ground, redshirt freshman La'Vell Wright and potentially Ramon Jefferson — who tore his ACL in the first game of the 2022 season — currently compile the most featured backs on the roster.

Jackson was a victim of falling down the depth chart in Tuscaloosa this year, as he saw just 64 snaps, totaling seven tackles. He was originally a JUCO transfer, joining the Crimson Tide in 2021.

The secondary is one of Kentucky's sturdier rooms, as just a pair of seniors — CB Keidron Smith and SS Tyrell Ajian — are expected to leave Lexington.

There will be talent all over the portal, but watch out for these two as potential UK targets.

