Watch: Brad White Speaks on Wednesday Ahead of Tennessee

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White spoke to the media on Wednesday, as the No. 19 Wildcats gear up for No. 3 Tennessee this Saturday in Knoxville. 

White talked what he sees out of the Volunteers' offense, how his defense is preparing for the tough challenge and more. 

The entire media scrum can be viewed above. 

