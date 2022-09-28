Watch: Brad White Talks to the Media on Wednesday Ahead of Ole Miss

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White spoke to the media on Wednesday, ahead of his team's upcoming matchup in Oxford at Ole Miss.

White spoke on Keidron Smith and Jacquez Jones returning to Oxford, adjusting to Lane Kiffin's up-tempo offense and more.

The entire media scrum can be found above.

Kentucky Football News

Kentucky released its week five depth chart on Monday, welcoming back Chris Rodriguez Jr

Outside linebacker J.J. Weaver is not expected to play this weekend against Ole Miss

SEC Nation will be in Oxford for the upcoming matchup between the No. 7 Wildcats and No. 14 Rebels

Kentucky vs. South Carolina will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 8

Barion Brown has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.